First winner for Beckford as Beckman emulates sire with debut Curragh success

Beckford sired his first winner at the Curragh on Friday when Beckman surged to a comfortable success.

Sporting the same silks as his sire, those of Newtown Anner Stud, the Ger Lyons-trained colt came home three-quarters of a length to the good over Sergei Prokofiev's Distant Sea.

The two-year-old is the sixth foal out of the unraced Azamour mare Young Daisy Miller, a half-sister to Listed John Musker Fillies' Stakes winner and Group 1 Criterium de Saint-Cloud third Miss You Too.

The pair are also related to Vitruvian Man, who was second in the Group 3 Killavullan Stakes at two.

Beckford, who was a high-class two-year-old himself, is a son of Bated Breath and was bred by Joyce Wallsgrove out of the winning Whirly Dancer, a Danehill Dancer half-sister to Group 1 King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes and Prince of Wales's Stakes winner Poet's Word.

Beckford on his way to winning the Group 2 Railway Stakes Credit: Caroline Norris (racingpost.com/photos)

The duo are also half-siblings to dual Group-winning Raven's Pass mare Malabar, the dam of Tiber Flow, winner of the Group 3 Chipchase Stakes and John of Gaunt Stakes.

Beckford sold from Brook Stud to Mags O'Toole for 58,000gns at Tattersalls as a foal, before realising €55,000 to Aidan O'Ryan and Gordon Elliott from Lynn Lodge Stud at Goffs Orby the following autumn.

He won on his debut at the Curragh that May for Elliott and picked up the Group 2 Railway Stakes en route to placings in the Group 1 Phoenix and National Stakes – he was second to Sioux Nation in the Phoenix. He was also a winner at Churchill Downs the following year for Brendan Walsh.

The nine-year-old has a very small number of two-year-olds from his first crop.

Read more

Search on for the next Ace Impact as Arqana unveils August Yearling Sale catalogue