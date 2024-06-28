Search on for the next Ace Impact as Arqana unveils August Yearling Sale catalogue

The catalogue for Arqana's flagship August Yearling Sale has been unveiled and includes 20 lots either out of or siblings to Group 1 winners.

Notable offerings include Haras de Beaufay's Acclamation half-sister to 2024 Coventry Stakes winner Rashabar (lot 52); Haras d’Etreham's Palace Pier half-brother to Prix de la Foret winner Aclaim (58); La Motteraye Consignment's Wootton Bassett filly out of Prix de Diane heroine Channel (91); and Haras de Montaigu's Zarak colt (109), the first foal out of German top-flight scorer Donjah.

Others include Etreham's Dubawi half-brother to Group 1 winners Wooded and Bucanero Fuerte (134); Ecurie des Monceaux's Dubawi brother to Futurity Trophy winner Ancient Wisdom (144); Gestut Ammerland's Siyouni colt out of Lope De Vega's Group-winning and Group 1-placed Frankel half-sister Lady Frankel (190); and Haras des Capucines' Justify half-sister to Pattern winner Champagne Anyone (200).

Coulonces offers the first foal out of Preis der Diana winner Palmas, a colt by Frankel (250), while Monceaux also has a St Mark's Basilica half-sister to top-flight winners Chicquita and Magic Wand (270).

Ancient Wisdom: Futurity Trophy winner's Dubawi brother is one catalogue highlight Credit: Alan Crowhurst

Some 40 per cent of the colts and fillies offered from a total of 325 catalogued are out of black-type mares in the event staged at Arqana's Deauville complex from Friday, August 16 to Sunday, August 18. The sales takes place around the racing weekend which will hold two Group 1s in the Prix Morny and Prix Jean Romanet

Outstanding recent graduates of the sale include 2023's unbeaten Arc and Prix du Jockey Club hero Ace Impact, this term's Prix du Jockey Club victor Look De Vega, as well as other top-flight winners such as Unquestionable, Feed The Flame, Sunway, Gold Trip and Facteur Cheval.

Leading sires represented include Blue Point, Camelot, Dark Angel, Dubawi, Frankel, Galiway, Havana Grey, Justify, Kitten’s Joy, Kingman, Lope De Vega, Mehmas, New Bay, Night Of Thunder, No Nay Never, Sea The Stars, Siyouni, Starspangledbanner, Too Darn Hot, Wootton Bassett and Zarak.

There are also yearlings from the first crops of Lope y Fernandez, Lucky Vega, Palace Pier, Space Blues, St Mark’s Basilica, Starman and Victor Ludorum.

The catalogue can be viewed here.

Read more

Farewell to a grande dame of the British broodmare ranks who transformed her home stud