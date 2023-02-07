First foals quickly on the ground for Newsells Park's A'Ali

The first foals by Newsells Park Stud resident A’Ali have been arriving thick and fast over the last week. Among the recent arrivals for the triple Group 2-winning juvenile is a colt foal out of Maureen, who landed both the Fred Darling and Princess Margaret Stakes in a career that saw her come second in what is now the Duchess of Cambridge Stakes and fourth in the Group 1 Coronation Stakes.

“Maureen was an obvious type of mare for A’Ali and we’re delighted with the end result," said Newsells general manager Julian Dollar.

"This colt is less than two days old, but came out very strong, balanced and well put together. Our hope was always that A’Ali’s foals would be in the same model as himself and so far from everything we’re seeing and hearing, that’s exactly what we’re getting.”

Eugene Daly of Longview Stud has also had two recent A’Ali foals born in the last week, one a bay filly out of Luminesce from the immediate family of Mohaather and the other a bay colt out of three-time winner Moddy Poddle.

Daly said: “I’ve been very impressed with both of the A’Ali foals born on the stud. They’re quality individuals with great strength and very much in the mould of their sire. Having seen him again at the recent TBA stallion parade at Tattersalls last week, I’m looking forward to supporting him again this year."

Eric Cantillon is another to have used the son of Society Rock with a foal out of Maajmeh Dawn, a half-sister to Dee Stakes victor Viren’s Army. Cantillon said: "This is a good colt foal. Strong, correct and with plenty about him. I like him so much I’ve decided to send the mare back to him again this year and another mare besides."

A’Ali, who took the Norfolk Stakes, Prix Robert Papin and Flying Childers Stakes before adding the Sapphire Stakes and Coral Charge as a three-year-old, was well received in his first season at stud and covered 116 mares.

