Galileo brother to Churchill and Clemmie set for Leopardstown bow on Wednesday

1888 Restaurant (C & G) Maiden (2.45 Leopardstown, Wednesday)

What's the story?

Mundi makes his first racecourse appearance for Aidan O'Brien and the Coolmore partners and stands out as a sibling to two Group 1 winners.

How is he bred?

The son of Galileo is the seventh foal out of the Listed winner and Queen Mary Stakes second Meow, a daughter of Storm Cat and Cheveley Park Stakes winner Airwave. He is therefore a brother to two top-flight scorers in Churchill and Clemmie, the latter winner of the Cheveley Park and Duchess of Cambridge Stakes.

Churchill was champion two-year-old colt, winning the Dewhurst and National Stakes, as well as the Chesham Stakes at Royal Ascot and the Futurity Stakes. He was a dual Guineas winner at three, capturing the English and Irish renewals, and was also second in the Juddmonte International and third in the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes.

Clemmie: Group 1 winner at two and black-type producer Credit: Alan Crowhurst

Churchill has since gone on to become a leading young sire for Coolmore, with his best representatives being Prix du Jockey Club and Eclipse hero Vadeni and the brilliant French filly Blue Rose Cen.

Clemmie has produced the stakes-winning and Group-placed Justify filly Unless and has a three-year-old sister to that one in Mayfair, placed last year at two for O'Brien. Clemmie also has an unnamed two-year-old filly by Wootton Bassett.

Mundi, Churchill and Clemmie are also siblings to Group winner Blenheim Palace and the stakes-placed Dower House. Meow has an unnamed two-year-old colt by Dubawi.

Who does he face?

The three-year-old's six rivals include stablemate Gallantly, second on his second start last term for O'Brien in the White Birch Farm silks. The Frankel colt is the first foal out of Precieuse, a daughter of Tamayuz who won the Poule d'Essai des Pouliches in 2017. She is a half-sister to three black-type performers, including Peut Etre, the dam of UAE Group 1 winner Hypothetical.

Too Darn Hot gelding Naturally Nimble was second on his sole start at two last year – to Classic prospect and subsequent Group winner Grosvenor Square – and should come on for that effort, while Showcasing gelding Norwalk Havoc hails from a top-notch Niarchos family.

The Jessica Harrington-trained runner is out of the Listed-placed Kitten's Joy mare Light Of Joy, a half-sister to two American Graded winners and out of a Kingmambo daughter of Lingerie, making her a sister to Oaks winner Light Shift and half-sister to the top-class Shiva.

