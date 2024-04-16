First foal born for Scottish National queen Win My Wings

In the anniversary week of her most famous success in the Coral Scottish Grand National, Win My Wings has given birth to her first foal.

It was two years ago that the Christian Williams-trained mare was steered to a remarkably easy win under Rob James at Ayr, coasting seven lengths clear of her stablemate Kitty's Light.

Sue Howell's daughter of Gold Well headed to the race on the back of a win in the Eider Chase at Newcastle, but was unable to follow up in the Bet365 Gold Cup at Sandown, falling two from home behind Hewick.

That turned out to be Win My Wings' last race as she picked up an injury when being prepared for the following winter and it was announced at the end of 2022 that she had been acquired by DahlBury, the breeding banner of Simon and Rhian Davis.

Win My Wings, owner Sue Howell and trainer Christian Williams with their Scottish National prizes Credit: Megan Dent

She was sent to DahlBury's stallion Planteur at Chapel Stud and on Sunday delivered a bay filly foal, with the operation reporting on X that "they’re both doing well".

Win My Wings was bought for the sum of £9,250 at a minor sale at Ascot in December 2018 by Tattersalls representative Matt Hall, an associate of Williams. She had won an Irish point-to-point on her third attempt for Denis Moore a little while before the auction.

She is out of a half-sister to the Irish Arkle winner On The Other Hand from a family which includes smart hurdler-chasers Made In Taipan and Westerner Lady.

