Fastnet Rock half-sister to dual Group 1 winner Dreamloper set for Chelmsford debut on Tuesday

Chelmsford, 8.20, Tuesday, Ministry Of Sound Disco Maiden Stakes
What's the story?
The Hot To Trot syndicate has a number of well-bred fillies among their racing ranks - not least Get Ahead, a Showcasing half-sister to this year's 2,000 Guineas hero and 2022 Dewhurst winner Chaldean - and they have another one to look forward to in Chelmsford newcomer Dreamrocker.
How is she bred?
A three-year-old by Fastnet Rock, Dreamrocker was bred by Olivia Hoare out of Livia's Dream, a stakes-winning daughter of Teofilo and Brindisi, herself a Listed winner and half-sister to the dam of Doncaster Cup winner Thomas Hobson.
Dreamrocker is therefore a half-sister to last year's Prix d'Ispahan and Prix du Moulin winner Dreamloper, a daughter of Lope De Vega who won six of her 18 starts for Ed Walker in Hoare's silks.
Unraced at two, Dreamloper progressed up the ranks to win on her third start at three in a Redcar novice, before ending that season with a score in an Ascot Class 2 handicap. She regained the winning track on her fourth start at four with a four and a half length strike in Ascot's Group 3 Valiant Stakes and was also third to Saffron Beach in the Sun Chariot Stakes later that season.
Last year Dreamloper won the Group 2 Dahlia Stakes at Newmarket by a nose from Ville De Grace before landing a first Group 1 success in the Prix d'Ispahan. Her career-best effort came three starts later when defeating Breeders' Cup winner Order Of Australia by five and a half lengths at Longchamp. Having finished down the field on her final start in the Breeders' Cup Mile last November, she subsequently sold to Katsumi Yoshida for $2,700,000 at the Keeneland November Sale.
Her dam, now 14-years-old, has a two-year-old filly by Golden Horn who sold to William Haggas for 290,000gns from Mount Coote Stud at Tattersalls Book 1 last year. She also has a yearling filly by Masar and produced a Lope De Vega sister to Dreamloper this year.
Who does she face?
Among the three-year-old's rivals is Godolphin newcomer Arctic Mountain, a gelded Nathaniel half-brother to Rockfel Stakes winner and 1,000 Guineas second Lucida, by Shamardal. He is out of the once-raced Street Cry mare Lura, a half-sister to Breeders' Cup Turf winner and proven top-level sire English Channel.
Another notable is Hard Act To Follow, a daughter of Exceed And Excel who was a £200,000 purchase by Rabbah Bloodstock from Castlehyde Stud at the Tattersalls Ireland September Yearling Sale in 2021. The filly is out of Speightstown mare Claudette, making her a half-sister to Lowther and Princess Margaret Stakes winner Zain Claudette, by No Nay Never.
There are plenty of well-related sorts in the field, another being Motriff, a gelded son of Sea The Stars out of an unraced Oasis Dream half-sister to top-class performer The Fugue, while Atlantic Dream, third on debut at Nottingham in June, is by Starspangledbanner and from the family of champion sprinter and Group 1 sire Muhaarar.
