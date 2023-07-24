Fastnet Rock half-sister to dual Group 1 winner Dreamloper set for Chelmsford debut on Tuesday

Dreamrocker

Chelmsford, 8.20, Tuesday, Ministry Of Sound Disco Maiden Stakes

What's the story?

The Hot To Trot syndicate has a number of well-bred fillies among their racing ranks - not least Get Ahead, a Showcasing half-sister to this year's 2,000 Guineas hero and 2022 Dewhurst winner Chaldean - and they have another one to look forward to in Chelmsford newcomer Dreamrocker.

How is she bred?

A three-year-old by Fastnet Rock, Dreamrocker was bred by Olivia Hoare out of Livia's Dream, a stakes-winning daughter of Teofilo and Brindisi, herself a Listed winner and half-sister to the dam of Doncaster Cup winner Thomas Hobson.

Dreamrocker is therefore a half-sister to last year's Prix d'Ispahan and Prix du Moulin winner Dreamloper, a daughter of Lope De Vega who won six of her 18 starts for Ed Walker in Hoare's silks.

Dreamloper: top-class daughter of Lope De Vega with two Group 1s to her name Credit: Racing Post/Scott Burton

Unraced at two, Dreamloper progressed up the ranks to win on her third start at three in a Redcar novice, before ending that season with a score in an Ascot Class 2 handicap. She regained the winning track on her fourth start at four with a four and a half length strike in Ascot's Group 3 Valiant Stakes and was also third to Saffron Beach in the Sun Chariot Stakes later that season.

Last year Dreamloper won the Group 2 Dahlia Stakes at Newmarket by a nose from Ville De Grace before landing a first Group 1 success in the Prix d'Ispahan. Her career-best effort came three starts later when defeating Breeders' Cup winner Order Of Australia by five and a half lengths at Longchamp. Having finished down the field on her final start in the Breeders' Cup Mile last November, she subsequently sold to Katsumi Yoshida for $2,700,000 at the Keeneland November Sale.

Her dam, now 14-years-old, has a two-year-old filly by Golden Horn who sold to William Haggas for 290,000gns from Mount Coote Stud at Tattersalls Book 1 last year. She also has a yearling filly by Masar and produced a Lope De Vega sister to Dreamloper this year.

Who does she face?

Among the three-year-old's rivals is Godolphin newcomer Arctic Mountain, a gelded Nathaniel half-brother to Rockfel Stakes winner and 1,000 Guineas second Lucida, by Shamardal. He is out of the once-raced Street Cry mare Lura, a half-sister to Breeders' Cup Turf winner and proven top-level sire English Channel.

An Exceed And Excel half-sister to Group-winning juvenile Zain Claudette is also among the field Credit: Getty Images

Another notable is Hard Act To Follow, a daughter of Exceed And Excel who was a £200,000 purchase by Rabbah Bloodstock from Castlehyde Stud at the Tattersalls Ireland September Yearling Sale in 2021. The filly is out of Speightstown mare Claudette, making her a half-sister to Lowther and Princess Margaret Stakes winner Zain Claudette, by No Nay Never.

There are plenty of well-related sorts in the field, another being Motriff, a gelded son of Sea The Stars out of an unraced Oasis Dream half-sister to top-class performer The Fugue, while Atlantic Dream, third on debut at Nottingham in June, is by Starspangledbanner and from the family of champion sprinter and Group 1 sire Muhaarar.

