'Despite such challenges, it is hard not to take pride in our great industry'

The European Federation of Thoroughbred Breeders’ Associations (EFTBA) held its AGM at the John Lambton Rooms in the National Horse Racing Museum, a conference that attracted representatives from ten countries.

All new EFTBA representatives were duly welcomed; namely Magdalene Donimirska-Wodzicka of Poland, Frank Dorff of Germany, Jose Hormaeche of Spain, Philip Lybeck of Finland, Henrik Villadsen of Denmark and Pierric Rouxel of France.The observers included Sarah Carmichael, ITBF Secretariat and Victoria Murrell, the TBA.

A number of topics were discussed at the event, including the movement of thoroughbreds, in particular between European Union state members. This progress was achieved following a protracted period of intensive lobbying and negotiations by led by the EFTBA Veterinary Committee and the Ministries of Agriculture of Ireland and France.

The call for mandatory vaccinations was also discussed, and it was agreed the EFTBA should continue advocating and lobbying all relevant international industry stakeholders for mandatory vaccinations across the global bloodstock industry.

The papers on the case for recording of wind surgeries and the levels of inbreeding were tabled by Dr Bernard Stoffel was brought up by the EFTBA Veterinary Committee. The scientific study on inbreeding which is based on more than 280,000 anonymised pedigrees and is due for publication later this year was brought to the attention of the board.

Industry co-operation was another subject of conversation, with an acknowledgement that the industry has to sell itself to the wider public as to how it looks after horses. Calls were made for enhanced engagement and co-operation between all industry stakeholders. A video called The Amazing Story of the Thoroughbred was commissioned by the EFTBA Executive, showcasing the European 2023 breeding season with scenes highlighting the relationship between mares and foals, as well as breathtaking stud farms and paddocks.

Welfare issues including the whip, medication and farm practices were also discussed alongside the reduction in foals being born globally and stud farms and breeding operations' contributions to being sustainable.

Joe Hernon, who was invited to extend his chairmanship of the EFTBA at the AGM, said: “Since Ireland last hosted it in 2019, many things have stayed the same; in terms of the desire of European breeders to produce first-class thoroughbreds and equally the global demand and interest in European bloodstock, which is being proven time and time again in European auction houses and sales rings. However, we face many challenges in techniques, new methods of operations, which need a lot of consideration in order to maintain the history and standards of our glorious industry.

"Other positive changes include the development and roll out of the digital passport by Weatherbys, which once fully implemented will have a transformative and positive impact on the tracking and tracing of all thoroughbreds. This will aid us in determining the size and wellness of the European herd. EFTBA will continue to combat against the challenges facing breeders.

"Despite such challenges, it is hard not to take pride in our great industry, which for us all is a wonderful and rewarding way of life. It is in this vein we will continue to be the guardians of the thoroughbred and strive to make it current and acceptable in today’s world.”

