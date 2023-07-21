'He's the most beautiful horse' - Drakenstein Stud's love story with champion Trippi an enduring affair

What began as a love story has evolved into an epic tale of extraordinary endurance and elite success for the stallion Trippi, who is poised to reign as South Africa’s leading sire by black-type wins in 2022-23 while he prepares to cover a new book of mares at age 26.

Few, if any, horses in history could boast more top-level accomplishment and virility at such an advanced stage of life.

Not only did Trippi sire the recent winner of the Group 1 Durban July, known as South Africa’s greatest horse race, in Winchester Mansion, he also counts probable South African Horse of the Year Charles Dickens and other seasonal Group 1 victors Jet Dark and Trip Of Fortune among his offspring.