Deepone provides Study Of Man with first Group winner in Beresford Stakes

Study Of Man became the latest first-season sire to be represented with a first black type winner, courtesy of Deepone in a front-running Beresford Stakes success.

The Lanwades Stud resident has been represented by a number of promising winners and Deepone was his first when striking at Leopardstown in May. The Paddy Twomey colt was bred by Andreas Bezzola and is bred on a version of the hugely successful Deep Impact-Galileo cross.

His sire is a son of the late Japanese phenomenon, while his dam is an unraced Galileo sister to the Group-placed Admiral Of The Red and half-sibling to Listed scorer Moments Of Joy. His second dam is the Lord Matthews-bred My Emma, a Marju mare who struck in the Prix Vermeille and Yorkshire Oaks for Rae Guest.

Study Of Man with Lanwades' Kirsten Rausing Credit: Edward Whitaker

She is in turn a half-sister to Classic Cliche, winner of the St Leger and Gold Cup for Saeed bin Suroor and Godolphin and Curragh Cup second Mediterranean.

Deepone has been through the sales ring twice, first selling to Castle Bloodstock from Barton Stud for 31,000gns at the Tattersalls December Foal Sale. Less than a year later he headed to Twomey from Beechvale Stud at Tattersalls Book 3 for 62,000gns. His Bated Breath half-brother will be presented by Hegarty Bloodstock at Book 2 next month.

Study Of Man won on his sole start at two for Pascal Bary, landing a Saint-Cloud maiden that September. He came into his own the following year, with his two Group wins headlined by the Prix du Jockey Club. He was also second to Waldgeist in the following year's Prix Ganay and also runner-up in the Prix d'Ispahan.

The eight-year-old hails from the finest of Niarchos bloodlines as the eighth foal out of Storm Cat mare Second Happiness. A placed performer in France, she is a half-sister to French Classic winners Kingmambo and East Of The Moon and is out of the mighty Miesque.

Miesque was not only a breed-shaping broodmare, she was also a champion racemare to boot, her victories including the Poule d'Essai des Pouliches, 1,000 Guineas, two Prix Jacques Le Marois and the Breeders' Cup Mile.

Study Of Man stood this year for £12,500, having retired for an opening fee of £15,000 in 2020. His other notable performers so far include debutante scorer and May Hill Stakes fifth Francophone - a Lanwades homebred - as well as the same operation's Haydock winner Lingua Franca.

