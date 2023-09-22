Too Darn Hot's flying start continues exciting times for Watership Down Stud team with Book 1 on the horizon

Watership Down Stud's team has many reasons to look forward to the Tattersalls October Yearling Sales, not least because of their typically high-quality draft and because of homebred Too Darn Hot's outstanding success with his first runners.

While it could be tough to surpass last year's Park Paddocks result, when the Frankel colt out of So Mi Dar sold to Godolphin for 2,800,000gns, general manager Simon Marsh is confident of a good showing from their 18-strong draft at Book 1.

"We're happy with the way things have gone and we've had pretty good weather during the prep, although the past week has been quite testing," he says. "I think we've got a really balanced draft of horses. It's obviously difficult to pick ones out but there are some very nice individuals.

"This is the 30th consecutive year Watership Down Stud has been represented at the Tattersalls Select Sale. Preparing these yearlings is a big team effort, led by Terry Doherty, who's been with the stud since its inception."

Too Darn Hot: red-hot first-season sire is strongly represented in the Watership Down Stud team at Book 1 Credit: Darley

Too Darn Hot's first crop has included Moyglare Stud Stakes winner Fallen Angel, as well as May Hill and Prestige Stakes scorer Darnation from four black-type performers, and it is little surprise the draft includes three by the Dalham Hall-based sire.

Marsh says: "There's a lovely Too Darn Hot colt out of Rocana (lot 60), Canberra Legend has come up in the pedigree this year, which has been good, and he's a gorgeous horse who has done extremely well.

"The filly out of Trethias (159) is interesting as she's inbred to Darara 3x3 (our foundation mare) and it's something I've always wanted to try. She's owned by Stonethorn Stud Farm, she's a lovely filly and with the Too Darn Hots going so well she should be popular."

There is an abundance of quality on show, as can be expected from the Newbury-based team. High-class race fillies with their first foals are duly represented, including those out of Cheveley Park Stakes winner Millisle (492) and German Group 2 scorer Royal Intervention (66).

The Frankel filly out of Millisle who will sell at Park Paddocks Credit: Watership Down Stud

"The Frankel filly out of Millisle – a champion two-year-old when trained by Jessie Harrington – is an exceptional filly. She'll be sold on behalf of Stonethorn Farms and is by the best stallion in the world, out of a champion, so she ticks all the boxes."

"We've also got a strong Lope De Vega colt out of Royal Intervention. He's her first foal and looks like he's fast, just like the mare."

Colts out of top-class racemares and producers feature heavily, including a colt out of the Lloyd Webbers' fantastic The Fugue (148) and a brother to York Stakes winner and Juddmonte International third Elarqam (251).

Marsh continues: "The Wootton Bassett colt out of The Fugue is a lovely looker and we're very happy with him. He's probably the best individual out of the mare so far. We've also got a Frankel colt out of Attraction. She's a fantastic mare of Floors Stud, he's a later foal but is another we're very happy with.

"Another is a strong Kingman out of Bufera (275), bred by Bjorn Nielsen. He's got great presence and a lovely walk."

Simon Marsh: "he's a really lovely colt and a complete outcross" Credit: Laura Green

Dar Re Mi has been a phenomenon for the stud with Too Darn Hot, Lah Ti Dar, So Mi Dar and De Treville her leading progeny to date. The Singspiel mare's last representative at Book 1, the Dubawi colt Darain, realised 3,500,000gns to Qatar Racing in 2018, while the Classic-placed Lah Ti Dar's two progeny to sell have both made seven-figure sums.

On the Lope De Vega colt out of the brilliant mare, Marsh says: "He'll obviously be popular as he's a really lovely colt and a complete outcross. He's an April foal and has improved and improved during prep."

Other notable offerings by Watership Down include well-related progeny by leading sires such as Frankel, Sea The Stars and Wootton Bassett and out of well-related and performed mares.

Marsh continues: "The Sea The Stars colt out of Diana Storm (323) is owned by Al Wasmiyah Stud, he's very strong and well put together. We've got a Wootton Bassett colt out of Fughetta (375), a Dubawi daughter of The Fugue, and he's her first foal and is a really well-balanced individual, while the Wootton Bassett filly out of J Wonder (422) is a beautiful mover too. A colt by the same sire and out of Smoulder (112) has great bone and is another lovely sort."

Spanish Mission's three-part brother also features as part of Watership Down Stud's draft Credit: Edward Whitaker

"The Frankel colt out of Limonar (459) is a close relation to Spanish Mission and is being sold for St Elias Stables. The mare came up with another stakes winner in America this year and she's a Street Cry mare who's produced three stakes winners. This colt's a lovely individual."

Watership Down Stud's poster boy, Too Darn Hot, has added further cheer with exceptional results from his first crop of runners. The champion juvenile and Sussex Stakes winner was not the first new stallion off the blocks this year, but the son of Dubawi has proved quality is what counts with three high-class Group winners to date.

Fallen Angel could yet be bound for more top-level laurels in the Fillies' Mile, while Darnation could test top-level aspirations in the Prix Marcel Boussac. They are rounded off with German Group 3 scorer Carolina Reaper, the stakes-placed Son and a score of other exciting prospects.

Marsh says: "We were always confident he'd prove to be an exciting young stallion, but it's fantastic what he's doing and we couldn't be happier. For a first-season sire to come up with a Group 1 winner, Group 2 winner, Group 3 winner and a Listed performer at this stage is great.

Fallen Angel: Moyglare Stud Stakes heroine Credit: Alan Crowhurst

"We're getting very good reports about his progeny and how excited trainers are about his horses who have yet to race. He's getting runners all over the world and he has his first crop racing in Australia too, I'm getting good reports about those."

Marsh was also not concerned about Too Darn Hot not having extremely early types either, citing his own juvenile debut and his family's background as key indicators. It has clearly not harmed the exciting young sire one bit.

He adds: "I never thought he'd be having early runners as he himself didn't run until August of his two-year-old year and it's also a late-developing family. I think he's doing exactly what we hoped he'd do and he's an extremely exciting prospect going forward.

"He's also proving how brilliant a sire Dubawi is, as a sire of sires and broodmare sire too."

