Day of firsts for sires on either side of the Atlantic at Glorious Goodwood on Thursday

It was a day of firsts at Glorious Goodwood on Thursday as Complexity, Justify and Without Parole struck with their maiden runners at the meeting, while American Pharoah was also on the board for the first time

Airdrie Stud sire Complexity was a Grade 1-winning two-year-old in the United States, landing the Champagne Stakes at Belmont Park by three lengths, as well as striking in Grade 2 company at four. His first Goodwood runner was also his first European stakes winner as Black Forza captured the Richmond Stakes.

The Michael O'Callaghan-trained colt was bred by Dash Goff and has gone through the ring three times already. He first sold to Ramon Tallaj from Four Star Sales for $27,000 at Keeneland as a foal, before heading the way of Powerstown Stud for $65,000 from C & S Thoroughbreds at Fasig-Tipton's Select Sale the following July. He then sold to O'Callaghan for £220,000 at the Goffs UK Breeze-Up Sale in May.

Complexity is also the sire of last month's Grade 3 Sanford Stakes winner Mo Plex, his first Pattern scorer from his first crop, while other black-type horses include Mensa and French Horn.

Opera Singer: Nassau Stakes winner and another flagship bearer for Justify Credit: Edward Whitaker

Fellow US sire Justify is more recognised across the Atlantic, with his brilliant Derby-winning son and 2023 champion juvenile colt City Of Troy leading the way. City Of Troy's recent Eclipse success was supplemented by Opera Singer's tenacious win in the Nassau.

Opera Singer, last year an impressive winner of the Prix Marcel Boussac and champion juvenile filly, placed in both the Irish 1,000 Guineas and Coronation Stakes before the step up in trip unlocked her second Group 1 victory.

The Evie Stockwell-bred filly's brilliance can also be attributed to her dam, the Group-winning Sadler's Wells mare Liscanna, also dam of Group/Grade 1-winning War Front siblings Hit It A Bomb and Brave Anna.

Without Parole's first Glorious Goodwood runner, Mr Chaplin, also struck on on the Sussex Downs, overcoming plenty of traffic in the nursery

Newsells Park Stud's St James's Palace Stakes winner has sired seven individual winners in Europe and the US, including dual winners Mr Chaplin and Ruff Justice.

Mr Chaplin en route to victory at Goodwood Credit: Alan Crowhurst

Mr Chaplin was bred by Silfield Bloodstock out of an unraced Anabaa sister to Group 3 winner Miss Anabaa, making the colt a half-sibling to black-type scorer Mubtasimah.

From the further family of July Cup winner Owington, Mr Chaplin was a 58,000gns Tattersalls December Foal Sale graduate before selling to Alex Elliott for 120,000gns from Sherbourne Lodge at Tattersalls Book 1 the following autumn.

Justify's Coolmore America studmate and fellow Triple Crown hero American Pharoah had had two runners at Goodwood before Thursday, including 2023 Nassau Stakes runner-up Above The Curve. His debuting daughter Dreamy thundered home to win the fillies' maiden, overcoming her obvious inexperience.

Carrying the Niarchos colours and bred by Coolmore and the Niarchos's Flaxman Stables, the filly is out of Galileo's Yorkshire Oaks winner Tapestry. Bred on the same cross as Above The Curve, she is a blend of Galileo blood and the formidable Niarchos family of Miesque, Kingmambo and East Of The Moon.

