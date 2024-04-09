Clipper Logistics to hold a National Hunt dispersal at the Goffs Doncaster Spring Sale

Steve Parkin’s Clipper Logistics will hold a dispersal of five National Hunt horses at the Goffs Spring Horses in Training and Point-to-Point Sale at Doncaster next month.

The well-known silks have been sported to prolific success in both codes, most recently with Fallen Angel in last year's Moyglare Stud Stakes, while their National Hunt team has been led recently by multiple Grade 2 winner Castlegrace Paddy.

The five horses entered in the dispersal are:

Mossy Fen Park (5yo g by Walk In The Park), second on his debut over hurdles before winning his maiden in December for Henry De Bromhead. He then finished second in a Grade 2 novice hurdle at Fairyhouse last month.

Western Diego: promising son of Westerner Credit: Patrick McCann

Western Diego (7yo g by Westerner), a winner two starts ago, he placed third in a Grade 2 novice hurdle at Fairyhouse on his most recent outing for Willie Mullins.

Sporting Glory (8yo g by Fame And Glory), a winner and placed twice from only four starts for Pat Fahy.

Champagne Admiral (6yo g by Mount Nelson), the winner of two races over hurdles for Fahy.

Special Cadeau (6yo g Nathaniel), a bumper winner on debut and second in a maiden hurdle on his most recent start at Naas for Mullins.

Entries for the sale are being taken now and are due by April 26.

