Classic clues in the pedigrees? Under the bonnet of the three colts stepping up from sprints in the 2,000 Guineas

A fascinating renewal of the Qipco 2,000 Guineas awaits on Saturday, when on coronation day there will be a crowning glory of a different kind on the Rowley Mile. Favourite Auguste Rodin has no questions to answer over stamina, as a son of Deep Impact out of Oaks runner-up Rhododendron as well as a fine Group 1 winner over a mile at Doncaster last October. The same can not be said of three of his main opponents - including two of his nearest market rivals - who have run only over sprint distances. We examine the claims of that trio, namely runaway Phoenix Stakes winner Little Big Bear, Mill Reef Stakes victor Sakheer and Gimcrack Stakes winner Noble Style.

Little Big Bear

No Nay Never - Adventure Seeker (Bering)

One of six Group-winning juveniles for No Nay Never in 2022, Little Big Bear showed the speed and precocity associated with Coolmore's champion juvenile sire when scorching to victories in the Windsor Castle Stakes over five furlongs, the Anglesey Stakes over six and a half, and the Phoenix Stakes back at six furlongs, which he won by no fewer than seven lengths.