Advertisement
Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
News
premium

Classic clues in the pedigrees? Under the bonnet of the three colts stepping up from sprints in the 2,000 Guineas

Sakheer: Mill Reef Stakes winner steps up to a mile in the 2,000 Guineas on Saturday
Sakheer: Mill Reef Stakes winner steps up to a mile in the 2,000 Guineas on SaturdayCredit: Edward Whitaker

A fascinating renewal of the Qipco 2,000 Guineas awaits on Saturday, when on coronation day there will be a crowning glory of a different kind on the Rowley Mile. Favourite Auguste Rodin has no questions to answer over stamina, as a son of Deep Impact out of Oaks runner-up Rhododendron as well as a fine Group 1 winner over a mile at Doncaster last October. The same can not be said of three of his main opponents - including two of his nearest market rivals - who have run only over sprint distances. We examine the claims of that trio, namely runaway Phoenix Stakes winner Little Big Bear, Mill Reef Stakes victor Sakheer and Gimcrack Stakes winner Noble Style.

Little Big Bear 
No Nay Never - Adventure Seeker (Bering)

One of six Group-winning juveniles for No Nay Never in 2022, Little Big Bear showed the speed and precocity associated with Coolmore's champion juvenile sire when scorching to victories in the Windsor Castle Stakes over five furlongs, the Anglesey Stakes over six and a half, and the Phoenix Stakes back at six furlongs, which he won by no fewer than seven lengths. 

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Kitty TriceBloodstock journalist
Published on 5 May 2023Last updated 14:23, 5 May 2023
icon
more inNews
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
more inNews