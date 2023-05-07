Cause for celebration as Champagne Color defies slow start to annex Tokyo's NHK Mile Cup

Champagne Color defied a sloppy start to land the NHK Mile Cup by a head, registering his first success at the top level and his third win from five starts for trainer Tsuyoshi Tanaka.

Sent off the ninth favourite under veteran rider Hiroyuki Uchida, the colt did not appear to mind the soft ground as he came home a head of the Lord Kanaloa-sired Umbrail, with Obamburumai, by Discreet Cat, a further length and a quarter back in third.

A homebred of Yoichi Aoyama, the son of the late Duramente is out of the British-bred mare Memorial Life, a Reckless Abandon half-sister to Queen Mary Stakes winner Ceiling Kitty, the dam of Chesham Stakes victor Arthur Kitt and Listed scorer Eartha Kitt, the dam of 2022 Gimcrack Stakes hero Noble Style.

Uchida, who was winning his 25th Grade 1 and first since his last in the 2018 February Stakes with Nonkono Yume, said: "Before the home turn his response was really good. I thought fifth or sixth position would be best, but there were some horses who got to the front quickly and the track was heavy, so I rode with the feeling that I would make a move near the end.

"It feels a long time ago but I'm really happy to win this race again. Thank you to everyone involved and thank you for letting me ride him."

Tanaka added: "When he missed the start and was positioned last I closed my eyes, but the jockey rode well and chose the good course. In the end he ran better than I expected. I will discuss where he goes next with the owners."

Read more