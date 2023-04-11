Brighter start for Ten Sovereigns at Dundalk as Coolmore sire off the mark

Ten Sovereigns was off the mark as a stallion at the very first attempt at Dundalk on Tuesday from the source that one might have well expected.

Standing at Coolmore, this year for a fee of €17,500, his winner in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Fillies Maiden came in the dark blue silks of the Irish stud's powerhouse members and the Aidan O'Brien-trained Brighter.

Knocked down to Avenue Bloodstock for €110,000 at last year's Arqana October Yearling Sale, Brighter was bred by Framont Limited out of Acclamation mare Tara's Force, who has already produced a Listed winner in Charm Appeal.

Brighter did it quite professionally under Ryan Moore to hold Paddy Twomey's 100,000gns Kodiac filly, and 11-8 race favourite Vanity Pays, by a head.

Ten Sovereigns, who won both the Middle Park Stakes and July Cup and is a son of No Nay Never, was just behind Blue Point in the early betting for first-season sire honours and is thought to have a crop of 149 to represent him. His market rival had a first winner at Kempton on Monday.

