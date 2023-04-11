Ardad sibling among exciting catalogue for Tattersalls Ireland Goresbridge Breeze-Up

A catalogue of 245 two-year-olds has been published for the Tattersalls Ireland Goresbridge Breeze-Up Sale, set to take place between May 25 and 26.

Among those to note are an Inns Of Court half-brother to Britain’s 2021 leading first-season sire Ardad, a Ten Sovereigns half-sister to Western Australia and Hoarding, a Blue Point half-brother to the Pretty Polly Stakes runner-up Mashaaer, an Inns Of Court half-brother to Group performer Clem Fandango, an Oasis Dream colt out of Group 1 placed Calyxa, a Lope De Vega colt out of Oaks-placed placed Lady Of Dubai, a Sea The Stars colt out of a half-sister to champion mare The Fugue and a Ten Sovereigns filly out of a half-sister to Havana Gold.

Graduates include last year's Group 2 Mooresbridge Stakes winner Layfayette, Harry Rosebery Stakes scorer Prince Of Pillo and Bright Diamond, a possible Classic prospect for Karl Burke.

The sale will provide opportunities for owners and trainers to benefit from additional incentives, with 18 two-year-olds qualified for French owners’ premiums, six fillies registered for the Great British Bonus Scheme and 26 juveniles qualified for the Swedish Derby and Oaks Series.

Tattersalls Ireland CEO Simon Kerins said: "We are delighted to present a fantastic selection of two-year-olds in our 2023 Tattersalls Ireland Goresbridge Breeze-Up Sale following on from last year’s historic top lot of €510,000 and record-breaking sale.

"We feel this is the best catalogue we have ever assembled for this sale with quality pedigrees and individuals on offer, as well as featuring a strong selection of proven and young sires. It is a sale that attracts huge overseas interest and those buyers have been well rewarded with the international success seen on the racetrack."

