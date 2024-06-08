Breeze-up recruits boss Beverley's showpiece two-year-old prizes

Beverley’s big juvenile races on Saturday afternoon proved a perfect advertisement for each end of the spectrum in the breeze-up industry.

Newcomers Perfect Part and Shareholder were both recent acquisitions and the word was out about the latter, who had clocked a smart time prior to being one of the pricier offerings at last month's event at Arqana, being picked up by Blandford Bloodstock on behalf of Wathnan Racing for €460,000.

Offered by Jim McCartan's Gaybrook Lodge, the relative of Irish 2,000 Guineas runner-up Gale Force Ten is a son of elite US stallion Not This Time and was sourced for $62,000 at the Keeneland September Yearling Sale. Now in the care of Karl Burke, he justified a position as 6-4 favourite in the bet365 Two Year Old Trophy Conditions Stakes as he short-headed Moving Force, a course and distance-winning son of Mehmas.

Given that Mehmas is currently standing for a fee of €50,000 at Tally-Ho Stud, the recent purchase of Perfect Part had seemed a bit of a no-brainer even prior to her debut.

The £10,000 private figure negotiated by owner Keith Brown for the filly just six weeks ago, when she had been led out of the ring unsold at the Goffs UK Breeze-Up Sale, now looks extraordinary value after her victory on debut at 125-1 in a hotly contested Hilary Needler Trophy EBF Fillies' Conditions Stakes.

Perfect Part - seen here at the Goffs UK Breeze-Up Sale - was ignored by buyers and punters alike Credit: Goffs

Brown was the owner of another chestnut bargain buy, the cult hero Top Notch Tonto, who was bought for €3,000 by Ian McInnes, the first trainer of the Group-winning miler before he moved to Brian Ellison, trainer of Perfect Part.

Perfect Part was bred by John Cullinan and offered by his business partner Roger Marley’s Church Park & Horse Park Stud. She is the fourth foal, and a sibling to two winners in Spain, of winning Dutch Art mare Queensbrydge. She joined the Horse Park Stud fold for 32,000gns at the Tattersalls December Mares Sale in 2020 and has a yearling filly by Shaman.

Having picked his way through the gaps to get half a length clear of unbeaten favourite Maw Lam, jockey Cam Hardie told ITV Racing: "I know she’s been away to the breeze-ups and I’d sat on her a couple of times at home but she was very professional. To do that first time is pretty special because there were some nice horses in there."

It had already been a fine afternoon for Mehmas as George Boughey's top sprint filly Believing had taken the Listed Betfred Passionate About Sport Achilles Stakes at Haydock in striking fashion.

