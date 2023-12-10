'Breeders will love him when they see him' - Group winner Kenway to stand at Coolagown Stud

High-class performer Kenway will be the first son of the popular Galilway to stand outside France, Coolagown Stud confirmed on Sunday.

In partnership with his owners, the Chehboub family of Haras de Beaumont, the six-year-old retires having won six times and earned more than £250,000 in prize-money. He won the Group 3 Prix la Rochette at two – defeating subsequent Abbaye winner Wooded – among four black-type wins from two to four.

His sire, based at Haras de Colleville, has sired celebrities such as Champion Stakes and Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere winner Sealiway and 2023 Criterium International winner Sunway on the Flat. His leading jumps performers include the multiple Grade 1-winning Vauban and Gala Marceau, both trained by Willie Mullins.

Kenway, like Sealiway and Gala Marceau, is out of a Kendargent mare in Kendam, a winner of the Group 3 Prix Eclipse as a juvenile. She is a sister to stakes scorer Kenfreeze.

Galiway: popular sire at Haras de Colleville Credit: Elise Fossard

Galiway's yearlings in Europe this year have sold for an average of €96,000, hitting a high of 260,000gns. Mullins bought his three highest-priced stores in 2023, geldings who cost €250,000, €90,000 and €90,000.

Pauline Chehboub said: "We’re delighted to create a new partnership with Coolagown Stud on Kenway. He was an incredibly versatile horse himself, effective from six to ten furlongs, and he was very sound.

"His profile suggests he should be a versatile sire and attract broodmares on the Flat and over obstacles. We will certainly be supporting him with mares from both disciplines."

Coolagown Stud owner David Stack added: "Kenway is a strong-bodied horse with good bone and a really impressive walk. He has a fantastic temperament and has been a pleasure to deal with since he arrived on the farm. I know breeders will love him when they see him.

"He has an interesting blend of speed and stamina in his pedigree that will surely be anasset to the Irish broodmare band."

Kenway joins a roster that is made up of Grand Prix de Saint Cloud hero Way To Paris, whose first two crops of foals have been well received at the sales; Storm The Stars, the dual Derby-placed son of Sea The Stars who proved popular with breeders in his first season in Ireland in 2023; and Zambezi Sun, sire of 2023 Grand Steeple Chase de Paris winner Rosario Baron.

