Barronstown Stud family extended by Prime Art's Ayr success for her co-owner Kevin Doyle

Not only did Prime Art look another classy product of Barronstown Stud as she landed Saturday's Group 3 Virgin Bet Best Odds Daily Firth Of Clyde at Ayr, she was representing a different but pretty high-powered combination of owners.

The Churchill filly, who was knocked down to Clonmanon Stud for €110,000 at last year's Goffs Orby Sale, now runs for a partnership including the Nagle family of Barronstown, the Magnier family and the former Irish international footballer Kevin Doyle, who is better known for an interest in National Hunt breeding and has mares including Augusta Kate and La Bague Au Roi at his Wexford farm.

Trained by Johnny Murtagh and a winner of a Naas maiden nine days earlier, Prime Art is the first foal of David and Diane Nagle's Mona Lisa's Smile, the daughter of War Front and the Oaks and 2001 Irish Guineas scorer Imagine.

Mona Lisa's Smile was also trained by Aidan O'Brien and was a maiden-winning sibling of elite winners Van Gogh and Horatio Nelson. Kew Gardens, Shahtoush, Wind In Her Hair, Generous and Yeats are also among an illustrious list of Barrownstown gradutes.

Mona Lisa's Smile doesn't have a yearling but produced a Wootton Bassett filly foal at the end of January and last visited St Mark's Basilica. Instead, the Nagles offer a couple of other well-bred Churchill fillies at the Orby, with one out of the useful Portrayal and the other from the Group 1 family of Sequoyah and Henrythenavigator.

There is also a No Nay Never daughter of Coronation Stakes runner-up Gile Na Greine among a draft of eight next week. Barronstown's quintet at Tattersalls Book 1 include a Siyouni half-sister to this year's Nassau Stakes winner Al Husn.

