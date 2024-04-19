Arqana announces appointment of Thomas Huet as consultant

Arqana has announced the appointment of Thomas Huet as a consultant, a role which includes the inspection of horses in training at meetings in the Paris area, as well as training centres of Chantilly and Maisons-Laffitte on request.

Huet has 25 years experience in the industry and was a professional jockey in France for numerous trainers including François Doumen, Mikel Delzangles, Robert Collet, Jonathan Pease, Rupert Pritchard Gordon, Fabrice Chappet and Mathieu Boutin. He also worked in Australia, riding for Gai Waterhouse, Paul Perry and Peter Snowden.

Following his riding career, Thomas set up his own agency and worked as an agent. For the past two years, he has been assisting trainer Philippe Decouz with the preparation of his horses in training and with client relations.

Huet said: "I'm delighted about my new role as consultant for Arqana and I look forward to representing them at racecourses. I'd like to thank Ludovic Cornuel and Olivier Delloye for this opportunity and their trust in me."

Bloodstock director Ludovic Cornuel added: "We're delighted to be working with Thomas as a bloodstock consultant. His solid experience in racing and training in France and Australia are important assets. What's more, his move to Chantilly will also enable us to continue strengthening Arqana's presence at racecourses, particularly in the Paris region."

