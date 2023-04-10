Super Sammy the Shire horse to the rescue for two orphan foals

Good things can also come in large packages, as Jess Westwood found out when her SOS call was answered over the weekend. The former trainer and jockey of the likes of the smart chaser Monkerty Tunkerty runs Molland Ridge Stud in Devon, where she offers foaling and rehabilitation services, very much had her hands full with two filly foals who were surviving without their mothers and she had almost given up in the search to find them a foster mare.

Westwood explained: "We didn’t actually foal one of them but a long-standing client, Rosemary Pease, lost her mare who dropped down dead six hours after foaling her Havana Gold filly. She's a very loyal owner and I said I'd be happy to help out. Then we'd had one foal the same day, it was quite a hard assisted delivery and the mother didn’t have any colostrum milk, she wasn’t a very good mother and we had to stand and hold her every hour to let the foal suck.

"We had found a domperidone [induced] mare but she wasn’t producing enough milk either and our Dink foal started losing weight so we had to supplement her with the bottle.