'All of these graduates are going on to excellent positions within the industry' - National Stud students pass with flying colours

The first cohort of the National Stud’s Level 3 Stud Management & Sales Consignment course graduated on Thursday afternoon at the Jockey Club Rooms.

The flagship diploma course was reformatted in 2023 to align with the academic year and take in the sales season and now runs from mid-September to the end of April.

Host Oli Bell led proceedings following a stallion show at the Duke of Roxburghe stallion unit, and British Champions Series chief executive Rod Street gave the keynote address.

The National Stud’s chief executive Anna Kerr said: “We are delighted to celebrate the first cohort of students graduating from the Level 3 programme today.

“The changes we have made to what was previously the diploma course have achieved our desired objectives and all of these graduates are going on to excellent positions within the industry.

“This is also the first year we have hosted graduation at the Jockey Club Rooms, which is such a fitting setting for our graduates to embark on the next stage of their careers.”

Education manager Abbie Taylor said: “The National Stud’s bloodstock education programme is continuously adapted to ensure that our courses have a positive impact on industry retention and recruitment.

"The Level 3 course offers a unique learning experience and the opportunity to develop relevant industry skills through lived experience. Our graduates leave having developed strong industry contacts, a deeper understanding of the theory behind breeding practices, references from leading consignors and multiple accredited qualifications.”

Lorenna Rossi pictured with National Stud chairman Lord Grimthrope Credit: Dominic James

Award winners

The Tim Dunlop Memorial Top Student Award – Lorenna Rossi

Watership Down Best Practical – Fflur Jones

The John Pearce Foundation Award of Merit – Matthew Daubeney

The Alborada Trust Most Improved Student Award – Eaun Marlow and Jess Hodgson

Georgina Morgan received an award of recognition for her time on the course and she is due to join the team at Widden Stud in Australia for the forthcoming southern hemisphere breeding season

