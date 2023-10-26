Aga Khan stallion Dariyan on the move to Haras du Mont Goubert for 2024

The Aga Khan Studs' Group 1 winner and Group-producing stallion Dariyan is on the move to Haras du Mont Goubert for 2024.

A top-level scorer when landing the Prix Ganay for Alain de Royer-Dupre, the son of Shamardal had also struck in the Group 2 Prix Eugene Adam as a three-year-old the previous year.

He also placed in the Hong Kong Vase, Prix d'Ispahan and Prix Guillaume d'Ornano before his retirement to Haras de Bonneval in 2017.

Dariyan, a son of Hong Kong Vase winner Daryakana, is the sire of Prix la Force winner Mister Saint Paul and close Prix Hocquart second Galaxie Gold, as well as the Group or Graded-placed Princesse De Saba and Elizar.

He has been represented in recent days by several two-year-old winners, including Aga Khan homebred Ashiyma, The First Dance and wide-margin scorer Darsham.

The 11-year-old joins a roster that includes Complacent and Threat.

