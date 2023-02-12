'A tank of a filly' - Sunnyhill Stud resident and Group 1 winner Fifty Stars welcomes first foal

Sunnyhill Stud resident and Australian Group 1 winner Fifty Stars has welcomed the arrival of his first foal, a filly out of the smart Yeats mare Lady Breffni, with connections describing the newcomer as a "tank of a filly."

The son of Sea The Stars won the Australia Cup down under for David Hayes and Tom Dabernig, and overall landed five black type events from seven races during a 32-race career. He retired to Sunnyhill in partnership with Jack Cantillon's Bloodstock.Racing for the 2022 season and he will stand his second at an unchanged fee of €3,000.

The Airlie Stud-bred Fifty Stars is out of the unraced Sadler's Wells mare Swizzle Stick - herself a half-sister to Park Stakes scorer Viztoria - making him a half-brother to Grade 1-winning novice hurdler Whiskey Sour, a four-time-winning son of Jeremy for Willie Mullins.

Fifty Stars: Group 1-winning son of Sea The Stars

Fifty Stars' new arrival is the first foal out of the triple-winning Lady Breffni, who struck in the valuable I.N.H. Stallion Owners EBF Novice Handicap Hurdle Series Final at Fairyhouse in 2021 and was also placed in Graded company when second in the Kerry Group Irish EBF Shannon Spray Mares Novice Hurdle at Limerick for Joseph O'Brien. She landed her Fairyhouse success under the care of Mullins.

Cantillon said: "I'm going to be looking everywhere I can to find more mares for Fifty Stars on the basis of his first foal out of Lady Breffni. We bought Lady Breffni to launch our Syndicates.Racing breeding syndicate and our owners have been rewarded with a tank of a filly - she looks like she could run in a point-to-point by Christmas.

"We've been struck this year by breeders really waking up to the opportunity to breed to Sea The Star's only Group 1-winning son who won a Group race over less than a mile - something not even Baaeed, Crystal Ocean or Stradivarius could do and they don't stand for €3,000! Micheal Hickey's phone is going to be very busy if foals keep coming out like her."

