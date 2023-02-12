Glimpse Of Gala yet another windfall for Christopher and Fran Marriott
British point-to-point regulars might be familiar with a sequence of apple-themed horses racing over the last half-century for Christopher and Fran Marriott, whose family has broken back into the mainstream once again through the progressive Glimpse Of Gala.
The winner of a staying hurdle at Kempton on December 27 followed by a Pertemps qualifier at Warwick is a great-granddaughter of Windfall, a regular runner between the flags in the mid-70s.
While there are other equine dynasties which have been maintained by the same people for similar lengths of time, few can have been quite so tightly weaved as with this couple. They have bred, trained and ridden four generations of the horses themselves and even now, at 78, Christopher Marriott is still on the gallops every day aboard Pomme De Nuit, Glimpse Of Gala’s somewhat less exalted older sibling.
