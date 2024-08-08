'A real opportunity for breeders' - French 2,000 Guineas hero Metropolitan to stand at Haras d'Etreham

Poule d'Essai des Poulains winner Metropolitan will stand at Haras d'Etreham upon retirement from racing.

The son of Zarak is set to run in the Prix Jacques le Marois on Sunday in a bid to gain a second top-level success. Bred by Stuart McPhee and a €78,000 Arqana October Yearling Sale graduate, Metropolitan won both his starts at two last year before capturing French Classic glory this season.

His Longchamp triumph saw him defeat Dancing Gemini, Alcantor, Diego Velazquez, Henry Longfellow and Puchkine, while he followed that up with a decent third behind Rosallion in the St James's Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot.

Metropolitan: "His outcross pedigree represents another major asset for the French stallion ranks" Credit: Edward Whitaker

Haras d'Etreham's executive director Nicolas de Chambure said: “We are delighted to be associated with the future stallion career of this horse with a very interesting profile and to ensure his retirement in France.

"In addition to his flawless conformation, Metropolitan is a son of Zarak who is extremely successful at stud. His outcross pedigree represents another major asset for the French stallion ranks and a real opportunity for breeders to widen their choice of crosses.

"In only five outings, he has already demonstrated his precocity, speed and quality at the highest level and he undoubtedly still has plenty of margin for improvement."

One of three individual Group 1 winners for his sire Zarak, Metropolitan is the fourth foal out of the unraced Halling mare Alianza.

