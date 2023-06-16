'A privilege and great responsibility' - John Hernon appointed as Childwickbury Stud's manager

Paul and Sally Flatt of Childwickbury Stud have announced the appointment of John Hernon as stud manager, following on from his spell at Cheveley Park Stud as yearling manager.

Hernon, who comes from a well-known racing family, gained early experience on his family’s stud farm in Wicklow, Ireland, before attaining a scholarship on completion of the Irish National Stud’s management course.

A former assistant trainer to the late Harry Thomson ('Tom') Jones in Newmarket during the era of Irish 1,000 Guineas heroine Al Bahathri, he was also assistant stud manager and racing manager to Peter Goulandris at Hesmonds Stud in Sussex.

Hernon joined Cheveley Park in 2009 and has had numerous high-class performers go through his hands, including Inspiral, Advertise, Veracious, Hooray, Integral, Zonderland, Queen’s Trust and Sacred.

Childwickbury Stud was bought by Paul and Sally Flatt in 2011

Paul and Sally Flatt said: “We are delighted that John Hernon is joining Childwickbury Stud as our stud manager. He brings extensive knowledge and experience of looking after high quality bloodstock from foaling to the sale of yearlings.

“We are really pleased that he has made his next home Childwickbury Stud after being at Cheveley Park Stud for 14 years and we look forward to him working with us to achieve our plans for the stud, both with our own bloodstock and our clients.”

Hernon said: “I am very excited to be joining Childwickbury Stud at this time. I am looking forward to working closely with Mr and Mrs Flatt and their stud team as well as our clients to develop the stud’s profile and strengthen its position in the industry.

“Surrounded by the memorial stones of multiple Classic and Group-winning horses in the main yard dating back to Sunstar in 1911, I see my new role as a privilege and great responsibility. I look forward to shaping Childwickbury Stud’s future in the bloodstock industry with Mr and Mrs Flatt and expanding their operation.

Childwickbury Stud: source of Derby winners Sunstar, Pommern, Humorist and Royal Palace

“I am thrilled to embrace this new chapter, and leave Cheveley Park Stud and their fantastic team and bloodstock with very fond memories, having had the experience of preparing and raising bloodstock at the highest level.”

Chris Richardson, managing director of Cheveley Park Stud, added: “John has been a great asset to the management team at Cheveley Park Stud during the last 14 years, and has played a significant role, as yearling manager, at Sandwich Stud. It takes a dedicated team to make an operation like Cheveley Park Stud function at the highest level and I thank John for his contribution and wish him the very best for the future.”

The Hertfordshire-based Childwickbury Stud has been a high-performing British bloodstock operation for 135 years, most notably as the source of Derby winners Sunstar, Pommern, Humorist and Royal Palace, as well as Grand National winner Maori Venture. Based near St Albans, it was built in 1888 by Sir John Blundell Maple and sold to Jack Barnato Joel in 1906.

The stud passed to his son Jim Joel in 1940 before being sold to Marquesa de Moratella, owner of Cheltenham Gold Cup winner The Fellow and breeder of Poule d’Essai des Poulains winner Tin Horse, in 1993. It was purchased by the Flatts in 2011 and had undergone an extensive refurbishment programme, with the stud consisting of 250 acres and stabling for 130 horses, including an isolation unit.

Childwickbury Stud offers boarding and sale prep services, and anticipate being represented at many of the upcoming sales.

