'A dream come true' - Connolly family eye Goffs again after One Look's stirring win

Members of the Connolly Racing Syndicate will be heading back to this week's Goffs Orby Sale with the proceeds of a substantial cheque in their pockets courtesy of the remarkable win by One Look at the Curragh on Saturday.

Paddy Twomey's Gleneagles filly was sent off at just 5-1 on her racecourse debut in the Goffs Million against a smart field but showed an extraordinary amount of potential in winning by six lengths and has even entered next year's Classic picture.

The syndicate is the brainchild of Kevin Connolly, who was involved in the early career of the Group 1 sprinter Mr Brooks before moving to work in development of thoroughbred racing in Asia.

His son Robert flew from Thailand for the race and could collect the winner’s cheque of €616,000.

"I grew up on the Curragh and always wanted to lead a winner into the parade ring here, so this is literally a dream come true,” Robert Connolly said.

"It was only confirmed that she would be running four days ago but as soon as it was, I jumped on a plane and flew over here. I wouldn’t have missed it for the world.

A valuable prize for the Goffs Million went to connections Credit: Patrick McCann

"Kevin Connolly is the genius behind the Connolly Racing Syndicate. He created it last year for family and close friends, he bought all the yearlings, and he tested them all out. He went from not being a great rider when he was young, to becoming a trainer, to managing a racecourse in China, and now he’s gone full circle back to owning horses again."

One Look, a half-sister to Italian Group 3 winner Baptism, was knocked down to Cormac McCormack for €65,000 from the draft of Tullpark Ltd from Stanley Lodge at the Orby and the same vendors are set to offer her Sea The Moon half-brother at the Goffs November Foal Sale.

The team's purchases will be worth noting as their other buy from the Orby was Juxtaposition, a son of Churchill bought for €85,000 from Camas Park Stud. He won for the same connections at Leopardstown in July and has reportedly been sold to Hong Kong.

"We’ll be back!” Robert Connolly told a press release for the sale, which starts its four-day run from Tuesday.

All lots in Book 1 and Book 2 will be eligible for the new Goffs Two Million Series in 2024, which includes the Million and the Goffs 500 on the same card. The Goffs €50,000 Bonus Series will awarded to the winners of various Irish maidens.

Read this next:

Deepone provides Study Of Man with first Group winner in Beresford Stakes