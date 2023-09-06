New Goffs sale to be held at Ascot's Qipco British Champions Day

Goffs is to stage a new boutique horses-in-training sale before racing at Qipco British Champions Day at Ascot on October 21.

It is expected that around 12 top-level horses will be offered at the Goffs Qipco British Champions Day Sale, to be held in the parade ring and with the auction conducted from the Ascot winner’s podium. The organisation already has a link with Ascot through its Goffs London Sale on the eve of the Royal meeting.

Goffs group chief executive Henry Beeby said: "The Ascot brand is the most prestigious in global racing and we are truly honoured to have been chosen to conduct this sale on Qipco British Champions Day.

"We believe this sale has huge potential for two key reasons – timing and location. October is the traditional end of season window for selling, while the spectacular location of Ascot racecourse on Britain’s richest race day offers access to a captive audience of international buyers and many of racing’s principles who will be in attendance.

"I would like to thank the Ascot racecourse executive and trustees and the teams at British Champions Series and Qipco for their support and enthusiasm in this new initiative with Goffs. What better way to start Qipco British Champions Day than auctioning top-class horses from the heart of the action on a spectacular day of racing."

Rod Street, CEO of British Champions Series said: "Qipco British Champions Day celebrates not only the finest racing, but also promotes the journey through racing - from careers in horseracing to the aftercare of horses. A high-quality sale pre-racing provides even more interest and excitement to the day."

