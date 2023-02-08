Lightning quick Mill Reef winner Alkumait sires his first foal

Alkumait, the son of Showcasing who won the Mill Reef Stakes in a record time, has sired his first foal with the arrival of a colt at Crohane House. The colt is out of the winning Zamindar mare Windy Citi and was bred by Joey Fallon.

He arrived on Tuesday, a little later than expected but his breeder pronounced the colt well worth the wait.

"He is a fine, big strong colt and a really solid foal, looks to be very strong already and he is only a few hours old," remarked Fallon.

Windy Citi won three times as a three- and four-year-old and is a half-sister to the Group 3 Premio Sergio Cumani second Kadabra by Dubawi and to the Havana Gold filly Maccaja who was third in the Listed Prix Finlande.

They are out of the Listed Premio Archidamia winner and Listed Churchill Stakes Windy Britain, a Mark Of Esteem half-sister to the Listed Premio Carlo Chiesa winner Frottola.

Alkumait's first foal strikes a pose

Windy Citi has already produced a winner as her first foal, Treasure Of Pisa, has carried on the family's affinity with Italy, enjoying success there.

Alkumait stands under the Capital Bloodstock banner at Castlefield Stud and the son of Showcasing was a classy juvenile, winning the Mill Reef for Shadwell and Marcus Tregoning.

He was bred by Whitsbury Manor Stud out of the Dutch Art mare Suelita and sold as a foal to West Park Farm for 150,000gns. As a yearling he made 220,000gns to Shadwell from the draft of Baroda Stud at Book 1.

Until the emergence of his Frankel half-brother and Dewhurst Stakes winner Chaldean last season, Alkumait was the best of the five black type performers Suelita has produced from just six runners. His other half-siblings include the Listed Committed Stakes winner The Broghie Man by Cityscape.

Suelita is a half-sister to Cornwallis Stakes second Outer Space and a half-sister to the dam of Living In The Past, who won the Lowther Stakes for Karl Burke and Clipper Logistics.

Alkumait stands his second season in Kilkenny at a fee of €5,000.

