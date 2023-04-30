Justin Palace relishes longer trip to win first Grade 1 at the re-opened Kyoto

Justin Palace stepped up from his recent Grade 2 success to win Japan's longest Grade 1, the Tenno Sho (Spring) at Kyoto on Sunday with the son of Deep Impact defeating a strong field.

Second favourite for the first Grade 1 to be held at the reopened Kyoto Racecourse after it underwent extensive renovations, Justin Palace was settled in midfield by Christophe Lemaire, who moved him through to lead as they rounded the home turn.

Deep Bond, runner-up in this race in 2021 and 2022 was second again by two and a half lengths, while Silver Sonic was a further length back in third.

The triple Grade 1 winner and defending champion Titleholder took the lead as the field passed the winning post for the first time in the strongly-run race but he was swallowed up on the bend and dropped to last before the final turn, when he was quickly dismounted by jockey Kazuo Yokoyama. His trainer, Toru Kurita, announced that Titleholder was lame in his right foreleg.

Trained by Haruki Sugiyama, the Northern Farm-bred four-year-old is a half-brother to the Belmont Stakes winner and sire Palace Malice out of Palace Rumour, a daughter of Royal Anthem who won the Listed Audubon Oaks. She is the dam of eight winners from ten runners and her Grade 2-placed Orfevre son Iron Barows was unplaced in the race.

It was his fifth win from 10 career starts, including two Grade 2 victories, for owner Masahiro Miki but a first in a Grade 1 having been second in the Hopeful Stakes at two and third in the Kikuka Sho (Japanese St Leger) last year.

Lemaire said, "I am very happy to win the first Tenno Sho at the newly-renovated Kyoto. I thought I could win this race after we entered the straight. His movement was very good during the race and he ran calmly with good balance all the way, so I gradually improved my position behind Deep Bond and he enjoyed to run at the straight.

"He has become a super horse over long distances. I still don't know what kind of route it will be after this, but I think the Arima Kinen will be fine," added Lemaire, who was winning the race for the third time.