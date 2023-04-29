'He's a Grade 1 horse' - Kitasan Black's Skilfing sets up Japanese Derby bid with Aoba Sho success

Kitasan Black looks to have another potential top-notch son in the form of Skilfing, a comfortable winner of the Grade 2 TV Tokyo Hai Aoba Sho on Saturday and a live contender for Classic honours in the Japanese Derby.

Sent off favourite at Tokyo under Christophe Lemaire, the Tetsuya Kimura-trained colt was taking out his first Graded success when pulling half a length clear of Hearts Concerto, with Timur a further two lengths back in third.

The Northern Farm-bred three-year-old is out of the winning Symboli Kris S mare Rossweisse and was making it three wins from four career starts over the same course and distance as the Japanese Derby, for which Saturday's race is a key trial.

Lemaire said: "He ran on the outside all the way. Although I was a little worried about the slow pace, he has so much ability he was able to go up the slope and use his turn of foot up the straight.

"He still has plenty to learn but he will improve with experience and he will be at his peak on Derby day. He's a Grade 1 horse."

The winning rider had partnered Phantom Thief to finish third to another son of Kitasan Black in Sol Oriens in the Satsuki Sho (Japanese 2,000 Guineas) earlier this month.

Read more