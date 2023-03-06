Zarkava and Tarnawa among Siyouni's regal book as the Aga Khan Studs reveals 2023 mating plans

The Aga Khan Studs has announced mating plans for its mighty broodmare band, a team that includes the unbeaten Arc heroine Zarkava and triple Group 1 winner Tarnawa, both of whom are set to be covered by Haras de Bonneval resident and leading sire Siyouni.

The son of Pivotal has long been established as one of Europe's leading sires, with his top-flight winners including Sottsass, St Mark's Basilica, Laurens and last year's unbeaten Moyglare Stud Stakes victress Tahiyra, and he has duly been given strong home support in light of that record.

Alongside Zarkava and Tarnawa - Tahiyra's half-sister who was covered by Frankel for her maiden covering last year - Siyouni will also be visited by Zarka, a daughter of Dubawi and Zarkava, as well as the multiple Group-winning and Group 1-placed globetrotter Ebaiyra.

Tarnawa: triple top-level winner visits Siyouni for her second covering Credit: Scott Serio

Other notable names include Vadsena, a stakes-placed Makfi half-sister to 2022 Prix du Jockey Club and Eclipse winner Vadeni, Group 2 winners and Group 1 runners-up Candarliya and Valia, Group 3 winner Hamariyna, Dariyza - a stakes-winning half-sister to Dariyan - and fellow stakes winners Likala, Shahnaza and Simeen.

Gilltown Stud's Sea The Stars crowned an excellent 2022 as the leading sire in Ireland, with four Group 1 winners to his name including the brilliant Baaeed, as well as polishing his burgeoning broodmare sire record with the likes of Grand Prix de Paris winner Onesto and St Leger victor Eldar Eldarov.

The 17-year-old will also receive strong home support befitting his status, including Vaderana, the dam of Vadeni, Zaykava, a Listed winning daughter of Siyouni and Zarkava; Haparanda, a stakes winner from the family of Sea The Stars' dual Derby hero Harzand, Tasalka, a winning half-sister to the dam of Tarnawa and Tahiyra; and the newly retired Ebba, a winning half-sister to Ebaiyra from the family of Ebaziya.

Vadeni: dam of the Prix du Jockey Club and Eclipse winner will have a date with Sea The Stars Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

Zarak, the Group 1-winning son of Dubawi and Zarkava who has made an excellent first start with his first crops, will receive the likes of Sheema Classic winner Dolniya and her dam Daltama; Group winners Ebiyza (the dam of Ebaiyra) and Emiyna; stakes winners Dariyma ,Mila and Sayana (a Galileo half-sister to Siyouni); Candara (the dam of three stakes winners including Candarliya); Baiyka (a half-sister to Zarak’s Group winner Baiykara); and Erdana (a Sea The Stars half-sister to the exciting Group 2 winner and Group 1-placed Erevann).

Completing the Aga Khan stallion roster is Dariyan, a top-level-winning son of Shamardal. The mares sent to him from the operation include Kerasia (by Zoustar out of the stakes winning Oasis Dream mare Kerasona), Minna (by Le Havre out of the winning Sinndar mare Minya) and Vedaska (by Siyouni out of the stakes-winning Dalakhani mare Vedouma).

Read more