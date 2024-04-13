ITBA Next Generation Internship Scheme launches for 2024-25

ITBA’s Internship Scheme was established in 2011 with the main aim to develop skills and knowledge of young enthusiasts in the thoroughbred industry, and showed itself to be a proven platform to help individuals carve out a successful career in the Irish bloodstock industry.



The scheme consisted of one year’s fully paid work experience for two successful applications and allowed individuals to work in various placements throughout the year, as well as the option of an overseas placement in France, Japan, the UK or United States.

Past interns have worked at sales companies, racecourses, leading stud farms and industry bodies, and have gone on to have very successful careers in the industry.

This year ITBA is relaunching the scheme and giving individuals the opportunity to learn from the best in the industry.

There will be two levels of the scheme: one for individuals ages 18-30 who are looking to increase their skills and knowledge, and another for Transition Year students who are looking to gain experience in the industry and develop their interest.

ITBA Internship 2024

ITBA’s Internship will be a year-long, fully paid internship offering two successful candidates invaluable experience working in three different industry areas for four months each.

There will be two types of internship, one focusing on office placement and working with businesses within the industry. The second placement will be a practical placement with work on stud farms offering hands-on experience.

The placements will begin in August ahead of the sales season and will be divided into three placements as follows: Placement 1: August 2024 – December 2024; Placement 2: January 2025 – April 2025; Placement 3: May 2025 – August 2025.

There is a degree of flexibility for the successful candidate and dates can be adjusted if needed.

Each employer will be required to appraise their intern throughout the relevant semester and report back to the ITBA at the end of the period in question. In addition, the intern will be required to post a blog in industry publications and work on short video projects during each placement, designed to give exposure to both intern and employer.

ITBA Junior Internship 2024

ITBA’s Junior Internship will be targeted at secondary school students before they go into their Transition Year and is for ages over 16. The aim is to link students up with a stud farm in their locality, where they can spend their work experience.

A short Health & Safety and Basic Handling course will be offered to those to give them confidence going into a new environment, as well as continuous development of skills and knowledge from the stud farm team.

There will also be several opportunities to shadow ITBA’s Next Generation Committee during sales days, race meetings and other industry events.

ITBA chairman Cathy Grassick said: “We’re delighted to develop ITBA’s Internship for 2024 and think this a fantastic opportunity for anyone who has a passion for the thoroughbred industry.

“The scheme is a great way to help develop skills and network with industry leaders, as well as encouraging the next generation into the industry. The placements and people you meet offer an invaluable experience in the industry.

“We’re looking forward to introducing two different levels of the scheme, as well as developing the Una McElroy Business Internship. This was a project that was very close to Una’s heart and it’s very fitting that this Internship will honour her memory.”

Applications for both the 2024 Internship and Junior Internship schemes will open on Monday, April 15, with interviews being held in May/June.

Application forms and full terms can be found here and must be submitted to Nextgen@itba.ie before close of business on Friday, May 10.

For further information or to request an application form please contact ITBA HQ on 045 877 543 or email Hannah on hmarks@itba.ie.

