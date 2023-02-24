'Incredible opportunity' - Kildare and Clare duo receive Gerry Dilger scholarship places

The Gerry Dilger Equine Scholarship Foundation has announced its latest recipients of scholarships benefiting young people globally who are eager to learn and experience the bloodstock business.

The foundation’s board grants these scholarships to candidates who wish to further their life and horse education by granting them the opportunity to travel, work and learn in the United States and Ireland.

Stateside, the latest scholarship award recipient is Jayne Redmond. She is from County Clare and is currently an equine science student at the University of Limerick. She is in Kentucky working at Lane’s End Farm through to August 2023.

Redmond has experience working at Carmen’s Riding School in County Clare, where she learned about caring for horses and has been riding since she was a child.

She is yet another recipient of the board’s scholarships who has contributed to her community and shows compassion for others in the spirit of Gerry Dilger. She is particularly interested in learning about mare and foal management as she comes to the US.

Redmond said: "I hope to gain a new perspective on the horse industry and the US as a country and I think anything that I learn from the experience in America will benefit me as a person and for my career."

Additionally, a second award was granted to Darcie Murray to attend the Irish National Stud. The foundation awards two scholarships annually to attend this renowned course, one of which goes to an Irish citizen living in Ireland.

A native of County Kildare, Murray has experience caring for foals and yearlings, and foaling mares while working at OgHill House Stud in Ireland, where she was mentored by the late Hugh Hyland. She studied equine science for two years and is now seeking to learn in a hands-on environment.

Darcie Murray: scholarship to attend the Irish National Stud Credit: Gerry Dilger Equine Scholarship Foundation

Having grown up near the Curragh racecourse, she began riding at a young age and has been around horses her whole life. The board was impressed with her commitment to community service in her local community, helping and working with the homeless and elderly, for which she has won two awards.

She said: “I would like to thank you so much for this incredible opportunity in selecting me as your recipient this year.”

Erin Dilger added: “We are delighted to make two additional awards this year. Thank you to all the wonderful industry members in the US and abroad who have contributed to our foundation, and to our volunteer board members who make this happen. We wish Jayne and Darcie much success in their equine careers.”

