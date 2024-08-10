'He has such an incredible mind he can come back' - Charyn the latest Dark Angel to take wing for Grangemore

When Charyn takes his place in the Deauville stalls on Sunday afternoon for the Group 1 Prix Jacques le Marois, the son of Dark Angel will have the opportunity to become part of racing's firmament.

The stars who have created a legacy in the breeding world having won this race are legion; Lyphard, Irish River, Kenmare, Miesque and Dubawi are just some of those who have shone brightest in Normandy and left an indelible mark on the breed.

A place at his owner Nurlan Bizakov's Sumbe alongside Angel Bleu, another Group 1 winner by Dark Angel, surely awaits Charyn having won the Queen Anne at Royal Ascot. That breakthrough Royal triumph in June certainly earned the four-year-old a prominent position in the history of his breeder's Grangemore Stud.