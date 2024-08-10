Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
20:00 KilbegganHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
20:00 KilbegganHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Bloodstock
premium

'He has such an incredible mind he can come back' - Charyn the latest Dark Angel to take wing for Grangemore

Aisling Crowe speaks to Guy O'Callaghan about a new miling star

Charyn (Silvestre de Sousa) wins the Queen Anne Stakes at Royal Ascot
Charyn (Silvestre de Sousa) wins the Queen Anne Stakes at Royal AscotCredit: Edward Whitaker

When Charyn takes his place in the Deauville stalls on Sunday afternoon for the Group 1 Prix Jacques le Marois, the son of Dark Angel will have the opportunity to become part of racing's firmament.

The stars who have created a legacy in the breeding world having won this race are legion; Lyphard, Irish River, Kenmare, Miesque and Dubawi are just some of those who have shone brightest in Normandy and left an indelible mark on the breed.

A place at his owner Nurlan Bizakov's Sumbe alongside Angel Bleu,  another Group 1 winner by Dark Angel, surely awaits Charyn having won the Queen Anne at Royal Ascot. That breakthrough Royal triumph in June certainly earned the four-year-old a prominent position in the history of his breeder's Grangemore Stud.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Bloodstock journalist

Published on inBloodstock

Last updated

iconCopy
more inBloodstock
more inBloodstock