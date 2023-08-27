Former racehorse wins All-Ireland title as Mickah Wallace earns the plaudits at Tullow

Mickah Wallace didn't sparkle on the track but the five-year-old Anjaal gelding is starring in the show ring with Stephanie McGlynn's charge winning the inaugural final of the All-Ireland Open Racehorse to Riding Horse Championship at the Tullow Show.

The final was the culmination of a series of classes that were held at shows around Ireland during the summer and 12 horses were chosen to compete at Tullow last weekend for a prize fund of €3,000, which was sponsored by the Irish Shows Association and Racehorse to Riding Horse Ireland. To be eligible for the competition, the thoroughbreds had to have competed on the track or in point-to-points.

Judges Alice Copithorne and Conor Higgins rode the horses and assessed them on their rideability and behaviour with Mickah Wallace earning the overall championship title.

Reserve champion Askforbigmoney takes the applause at Tullow Credit: Jane Emily Photos

Shown by McGlynn, who is based on the Curragh, Mickah Wallace is a half-brother to an Italian juvenile winner out of Chic Fabric, who was successful twice in France. He ran five times on the flat as a three-year-old before embarking on a successful new career in the show ring and qualified for the final at Ballyfoyle Show.

Askforbigmoney, a seven-year-old gelding by Ask, was named reserve champion. Ridden by Vincent Phelan, the bay ran in three point-to-points and is the first foal out of Pats Pet. She is a Flemensfirth half-sister to Grade 3-placed chaser Three Faces West and Frankie Figg, who won the Sefton Handicap Chase. Askforbigmoney earned his place in the final at Midleton Show.

Gordon Elliott's 2018 Irish Grand National winner General Principle is a regular star of the showing scene with his partner Seanin Mahon, winning at the RDS last year and placing fourth this time around. At Tullow, the pair were in the ribbons again, and earned the prize for best turned out which was awarded by Julie Morris of Racehorse to Riding Horse Ireland. Their success at the Armagh County Show gained them a spot in the Tullow final.

