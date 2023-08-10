'The fact I'm here now, doing what I dreamed of, is something I'm very proud of'

Nico Archdale was recently appointed consignment agent to ThoroughBid, whose latest sale is on Friday, having worked for the likes of Mark McStay, Charlie Fellowes and Coulonces Sales. He is also a graduate of the National Stud diploma course and Godolphin Flying Start programme.

Where does your interest in racing and bloodstock spring from; is there a family connection?

My family are sheep farmers from North Wales, so there's no connection at all to horses or racing. My love for racing began at Glorious Goodwood when I was about ten years old, when a great friend of mine invited me to attend with his family and that was it; I was hooked.

From that point onwards I began following racing intensely. In the early days, as I didn't have any direct connections to trainers or jockeys or anyone who I could learn more about racing from, I had to read a lot, watch a lot and was constantly trying to get more knowledge and understanding of the sport. Throughout school and then at Edinburgh University, alongside my studies, I worked at Royal Ascot each summer, which furthered my obsession with the racing world. After graduating I was very much set on a career in racing.

What were your key takeaways from the National Stud diploma course and Godolphin Flying Start?

I had very little experience in the breeding industry before commencing the National Stud diploma programme. The practical experience I gained, along with the lectures and courses provided, was incredible and improved my knowledge of the thoroughbred breeding industry tenfold.

The Godolphin Flying Start really is an exceptional programme, which I feel very privileged to have experienced. I was able to do in two years what I would have dreamed of doing over a lifetime. It's a scholarship course that encompasses everything to do with the racing world. Attending the biggest races around the world, the industry leaders you have the opportunity to meet and learn from – it really is a one-of-a-kind programme.

The network of people who support you and teach you is fantastic, from Clodagh [Kavanagh] and Joe [Osborne] to the Godolphin teams around the world in the UK, Ireland, USA, Australia and Dubai, and the Flying Start alumni. The support is not only throughout your time on the course but continues afterwards. I would say the greatest takeaway from both programmes is that it does not matter if you haven't come from a horsey or racing background; both courses will provide you with extensive knowledge and experience, ensuring you are fully equipped to step into the racing industry.

As for your career, who have you worked for and where, and who have been positive influences?

My first experience in the racing world was working with Johnny Peter-Hoblyn and Ed Sackville during the Tattersalls October Yearling Sales.

I then went to Tom Dascombe's yard, where I had a couple of months' work experience before completing the diploma course at the National Stud in Newmarket. Graduating from the National Stud, I went to work for Charlie Fellowes as a pupil assistant, which was a very valuable and enjoyable experience. Prince Of Arran was a stable star at the time and went on to run three huge races in the Melbourne Cup, and I’ll never forget a horse called Sentinel, who was the first horse I ever saddled at the races and went on to win.

I gained some more stud experience with Coulonces Sales in France and following on from this I attended the Godolphin Flying Start programme. It gave us access to industry leaders around the world, many of whom have been very positive influences and mentors – in particular Angus Gold, who I shadowed at the sales at Tattersalls, Vin Cox and the Godolphin team in Australia, and Tom Magnier during a brilliant period with Coolmore Australia.

Mark McStay: Nico Archdale worked with the Avenue Bloodstock maestro Credit: Sarah Farnsworth

After the course I then worked for Avenue Bloodstock's Mark McStay for a couple of years, which was perhaps the most valuable part of my career to date. I say this because it massively influenced where I am today and I was incredibly lucky to learn from and work for one of the biggest agents in Europe. Spending a few years at sales inspecting yearlings with Mark and Dick O’Gorman has been very valuable in training the eye for what makes a top racehorse conformationally. From learning about the day to day running of a bloodstock agency to creating good relationships throughout the industry, it was an invaluable couple of years with Mark.

However, I would stress that every person I have worked for or had work experience with has been an important part of my career journey to get to where I am today, and I will always be thankful to them. In racing there is always something more you can learn and each person, whether a trainer, jockey or bloodstock agent, has invaluable advice, experience and knowledge they are gracious enough to share with those, like myself, who are wanting to learn and build a career in racing.

You set up Archdale Bloodstock last year - tell us about that and how it is going . . .

It has been an exciting year beginning my new venture with Archdale Bloodstock – it certainly hasn’t been an easy task setting up in a traditional and highly competitive industry, so it has been a year of hard graft, but onwards and upwards!

It's been great to see a few big successes from my previous role at Avenue Bloodstock, most notably a horse called Arapaho we bought from Arqana for Australia with Jim Clarke Bloodstock and Bjorn Baker, who went on to win the Group 1 A$1.5 million Tancred Stakes. It was great to also have some success in the breeze-ups too, with a Magna Grecia colt purchased as a yearling as Archdale Bloodstock in partnership with Johnny Hassett for his new pinhooking venture Get In The Game – a brilliant initiative that will increase access to the industry.

Arapaho: Arqana graduate went on to win the Group 1 Tancred Stakes in Australia Credit: Arqana

Archdale Bloodstock is a job I’m passionate about and a venture I'm determined to see succeed. The fact I'm here now, doing what I dreamed of, is something I'm very proud of. I can only ever thank those who have supported me down the years and helped put me in a position to create Archdale Bloodstock.

Archdale Bloodstock provides a personal and professional service in the purchasing of thoroughbreds of all ages, both privately and at public auction - foals, yearlings, two-year-olds, horses in training and fillies and broodmares. This past year I've been focused on growing relationships with potential owners, both within the UK and internationally in Saudi Arabia, Hong Kong and Australia. It would be great to have more involvement within the UK, and with the yearling sales around the corner, I would always welcome anyone to get in touch who might be interested in racehorse ownership.

You were recently appointed consignment agent for ThoroughBid - what will the role involve?

I'm delighted to have joined the ThoroughBid team. The role is primarily based on sourcing Flat horses-in-training for their online platform, and continuing to build relationships with trainers, consignors and potential buyers. It is an innovative platform with a very quick transfer of proceeds to vendors, and efficient, frequent and flexible sales.

Maskada: Cheltenham Festival winner and previous ThoroughBid graduate Credit: Michael Steele

It has also had great success with graduates from the sale, including a Cheltenham Festival winner this year in Maskada, and offers a great new initiative of fractional ownership sales, having already sold 50 per cent of Jack Davison’s Thunderbear, who went on to run a cracking race in the Group 3 Jersey Stakes at Royal Ascot and is an exciting runner for the future.

Would it be fair to say online sales currently are more domestic in nature compared to physical sales, and if so, is increasing international trade a key challenge?

Currently it is more domestic in nature, but I think this will quickly change. With the rapidly growing international market for UK and Irish horses, ThoroughBid can offer a frequent platform for horses to be traded abroad in an efficient and transparent way.

Do you have a favourite racehorse and/or sire, past or present?

Frankel and Sea The Stars – the most incredible racehorses who are continuing their elite status at stud.

Leftfield one to finish . . . if you couldn’t work in racing or bloodstock, what would you turn to and why?

Sport has always been my main passion and outside of racing I'm a rugby fanatic. I loved playing as a scrum-half, but was not quite good enough to do it professionally! But perhaps rugby/sports presenting would be a career I’d very much enjoy.

