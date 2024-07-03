Racing Post logo
Bloodstock Big Read
premium

'It made me realise how loved Dad was by the sport' - Royal Ascot reaction shows why the Sangster silks will never go out of fashion

James Thomas speaks to Sam Sangster, who is writing his own chapter in the history of racing royalty

Brian Meehan, Billy Loughnane and Sam Sangster with Rashabar after winning the Coventry Stakes
Sam Sangster gives Rashabar a peck on the cheek after winning the Coventry under Billy LoughnaneCredit: Patrick McCann

Few racing colours carry the backstory of those that belonged to Robert Sangster. 

The green silks with blue sleeves and a green-spotted white cap were aboard the likes of The Minstrel, Alleged, Golden Fleece, Caerleon, El Gran Senor and Sadler’s Wells as Sangster joined forces with his fellow ‘Brethren’ John Magnier and Vincent O’Brien to alter the course of thoroughbred history. 

But sepia-tinted memories were replaced by real-time glory at Royal Ascot when Rashabar carried those famed colours to victory in the Group 2 Coventry Stakes. The Brian Meehan-trained colt races for Manton Thoroughbreds, the syndicate managed by Robert’s fourth son, Sam. 

