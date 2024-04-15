Family affair for Gredleys on opening day of the Craven meeting

Bretton Wood and Usuario Amigo

British Stallion Farms EBF Novice Stakes (1.20 Newmarket, Tuesday) and Alex Scott Maiden Stakes (4.05 Newmarket, Tuesday)

What's the story?

The Gredley family of Stetchworth and Middle Park Studs have nurtured the family of Ormonde Stakes fourth Rostova for over three decades and on Tuesday two members make their debuts on the Rowley Mile, both trained by James Owen.

How are they bred?

First up is the two-year-old Frankel colt Bretton Wood and he is the first foal of Pretty Pollyanna, who won the Prix Morny in the Gredleys' yellow and black silks. The daughter of Oasis Dream was also successful in the Duchess of Cambridge Stakes at Newmarket's July course and, on the Rowley Mile, was third to Iridessa and Hermosa in the Fillies' Mile. The following season she was runner-up to Hermosa in the Irish 1,000 Guineas and filled the same position in the Hopeful Stakes.

Trained by Michael Bell, she is a half-sister to Climate Friendly, by Frankel, who was third in the Listed Chalice Stakes. They are two of the five winners from five runners for the unraced Unex Mona Lisa, who is a Shamardal half-sister to Grade 3 Robert J Frankel Stakes winner Gender Agenda by Holy Roman Emperor. Another half-sibling, Madame Defarge by Motivator, was third in the Listed Pretty Polly Stakes.

Second dam Friendlier was also unraced and she is a Zafonic half-sister to the Gredleys' Oaks, Irish Oaks, St Leger, Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud and Yorkshire Oaks heroine User Friendly. The daughter of Slip Anchor was sold, carrying her first foal, at the Keeneland November Breeding Stock Sale for $2.5m to Kazuo Nakamuru. She changed hands again, this time bought by David and Diane Nagle of Barronstown Stud and in foal to Deputy Minister, for $1.7m.

From her, the Nagles bred the Give Thanks Stakes winner Downtown by Danehill and Two Miles West, a son of Sadler's Wells who was second in the Queen's Vase.

Bill Gredley: Group 1-winning owner-breeder of Pretty Pollyanna and User Friendly Credit: Edward Whitaker

It is Starspangled, her daughter by Danehill, who has kept User Friendly's name in Group 1 dispatches as the 21-year-old is the dam of two Group 1 winners in Australia and the second dam of two further top-level victors.

Starspangled's first Group 1 winner is the High Chaparral mare Youngstar, successful in the 2018 Queensland Oaks, and her second is Funstar, the Flight Stakes winner by Adelaide. Her Galileo daughter Baggy Green is the dam of Tofane, whose Group 1 victories included the Tattersall's Tiara, and of Metropolitan Handicap winner No Compromise. Baggy Green is also the dam of Listed Wyong Gold Cup winner Benaud, who was second in the Australian Derby.

Unex Mona Lisa has her sixth runner later on the same card as Usuario Amigo makes his debut. The three-year-old, also trained by Owen, is an Oasis Dream full-brother to Pretty Pollyanna and Unex Mona Lisa has a year-younger full-brother to the Prix Morny winner.

Who do they face?

Among the six rivals of Bretton Wood is the first runner for European champion two-year-old Pinatubo. Trained by Charlie Appleby, Hallasan cost £180,000 at the Goffs Premier Yearling Sale where he was offered by Longview Stud. He is a half-brother to Prix d'Arenberg winner Al Raya out of Empress Stakes winner Fig Roll, by Bahamian Bounty.

Appleby also runs another Godolphin purchase from Longview Stud; Al Qudra cost 425,000gns at Book 1 having made €330,000 at the Goffs November Breeding Stock Sale where he was offered by breeder Rockfield Farm. The son of No Nay Never is the first foal of Harry Rosebery Stakes winner Piece Of Paradise, by Holy Roman Emperor.

Usuario Amigo takes on 11 others with the majority of the field having run at least once. They include Kikkuli, a son of Kingman who was second on his only run at two. Harry Charlton's runner for Juddmonte is equine royalty as the final foal of Kind, dam of Frankel and Noble Mission.

Amo Racing's Manhattan Mirage has been placed in all three starts and the son of Inns Of Court is a half-brother to July Stakes winner Persian Force, who was placed in the Prix Morny, Phoenix, Middle Park and Coventry Stakes.

