Equinox dazzles on a Dubai World Cup night to remember for Japan

Another international meeting, another night of glory for Japanese racing and breeding. Dubai World Cup night at Meydan belonged to the Japanese as the feature events on dirt and turf were won by Japanese horses with Equinox's stunning, record-breaking victory in the Dubai Sheema Classic the highlight of a treble for Japanese runners in Dubai.

Equinox's stroll to victory in the Turf feature was book-ended by triumphs on the dirt with the World Cup itself and the Group 2 UAE Derby both won by Japanese horses. However it was the sheer majesty and uncomplicated ease of Equinox's success in the turf contest that will live long in the memory of those who witnessed it.

Christophe Lemaire never had to loosen his grip on the four-year-old's reins as Equinox took command of the race from the moment he jumped out of the stalls, and even though he was eased down inside the final furlong, he still broke the track record by a second such was the speed with which he travelled and no other horse for company..

Running in the colours of Silk Racing, first brought to global prominence by a former winner of this race in Almond Eye, the colt came into the race on the back of two Group 1 successes, including a defeat of Saudi Cup winner Panthalassa in the Tenno Sho. Equinox's Dubai command performance came in just the seventh start of his career.

He won a maiden on debut at two and followed that up with success in the Group 2 Hai Nisai Stakes. His first two starts at three yielded runner-up finishes in both the Satsuki Sho (Japanese 2,000 Guineas) and the Tokyo Yushun (Japanese Derby), before he embarked on this winning run that has taken Tetsuya Kimora's charge into the stratosphere.

Ushba Tesoro and Yuga Kawada win the Dubai World Cup Credit: Edward Whitaker

Bred by Northern Farm, he is from the first crop of dual Horse of the Year Kitasan Black, whose six Group 1 victories include the Japan Cup and successive runnings of the Tenno Sho. Kitasan Black stands at the Shadai Stallion Station and is a son of Spring Stakes winner Black Tide, a full-brother to the outstanding champion Deep Impact.

Horse of the Year last season, Equinox is the third foal out of the Group 3 Mermaid Stakes winner Chateau Blanche. The daughter of King Halo, who was by Dancing Brave, carried the same silks as her brilliant son and is the dam of the Group 3 Radio Nikkei Sho and Listed Metropolitan Stakes winner Weiss Meteor by King Kamehameha and Miss Bianca, a winner by Lord Kanaloa.

Chateau Blanche has a three-year-old colt by Just A Way and a two-year-old daughter of Kizuna and is due to foal a full-sibling to Equinox this spring.

Ushba Tesoro plotted a different route to victory in the Dubai World Cup, coming with a pounding late run to deny Algiers success in a dramatic climax to the card.

The six-year-old is trained by Noburo Takagi for Ryotokuji Kenji Holdings and is one of four individual Group 1 winners sired by Japanese Triple Crown winner Orfevre, who went so close to winning that elusive Arc for Japan when second to Treve.

Since he was switched to dirt last year, the entire has been a revelation and has now won six of his seven starts on the surface. His Meydan success was his second at the highest level, having won the Tokyo Daishoten in late December and Ushba Tesoro prepared for his Dubai victory by winning the Listed Kawasaki Kinen.

He was bred by Chiyoda Farm Shizunai out of Millefeui Attach, a daughter of the champion sire King Kamehameha. All bar one of her 25 starts were on dirt and she was successful on three occasions. Millefeui Attach is the dam of eight named foals with Ushba Tesoro, a Y27,000,000 Select Foal Sale purchase by Kenji Ryotokuji, her first stakes winner.

Derma Sotogake and Christophe Lemaire after winning the UAE Derby Credit: Edward Whitaker

Japanese breeders have never been shy about importing stallions and mares of the highest quality to complement and enhance the breed and the decision to bring dual Golden Shaheen winner Mind Your Biscuits to Japan for stallion duties has already born fruit. The Grade 1 Malibu Stakes winner was leading first season sire in Japan last year with 28 winners, headed by the Listed Zen Nippon Nisai-Yushun Stakes winner Derma Sotogake.

Hidetake Otonashi brought that colt to Saudi Arabia where he finished third in the Saudi Derby and on Saturday he became his sire's first Group winner with victory in the UAE Derby. Bred by Shadai Farm, he was sold for Y19,800,000 to Hiroyuki Asanuma at the 2021 Select Yearling Sale.

He is the fifth foal out of Amour Poesie, a daughter of Neo Universe, whose three victories include the Listed Kanto Oaks on dirt. She is the dam of four winners from five runners including the Listed third Pop Francais, by French Deputy. Amour Poesie has a yearling filly by New Year's Day and was covered by Mind Your Biscuits again last spring.

