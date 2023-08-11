Choice offerings with broad appeal in Tattersalls Online Sale

The catalogue has been announced for the latest Tattersalls Online Sale which takes place on August 16 and 17 and features a diverse mix of 64 lots that will appeal to both the Flat and National Hunt markets, with horses in training, stores and broodmares on offer.

A total of 42 horses in training have been entered in the sale with Hugo Merienne offering Seraphic, a three-year-old Dubawi half-brother to Pentland Hills who won the Triumph Hurdle and Anniversary Four-Year-Old Hurdle for Nicky Henderson. Also a half-brother to the Group 2 King Edward VII Stakes winner Balios, he was a 30-length winner of a Clairefontaine hurdle on his most recent run for which he earned a rating of 60.

Ralph Beckett consigns a pair of three-year-olds with the Listed Height Of Fashion Stakes runner-up Understated a potential broodmare and racing prospect. The daughter of Nathaniel earned a RPR of 96 when second to subsequent Group 3 Prix Chloe winner Araminta at Goodwood. Understated's residual broodmare value is strong; she is out of a Catalyst, a winning Makfi half-sister to Ever Rigg who is the dam of Group 1 winners Postponed and God Given, a daughter of Nathaniel. Catalyst's dam Bianca Nera won the Group 1 Moyglare Stud Stakes and is a Salse half-sister to Hotelgeniedotcom, who was runner-up in that Curragh Group 1 and third in the Fillies' Mile but went on to foal the Fillies' Mile and Falmouth Stakes winner Simply Perfect, herself the dam of last season's Group 1 Criterium International winner Proud And Regal.

The selection of broodmares and fillies out of training is headed by Lorelei Rock, a Listed-winning daughter of Camacho offered in foal to leading young sire Havana Grey. Offered by Altenbach Bloodstock, she is out of Laureldean Lady who is a half-sister to the dam of Jacqueline Quest, dam of Grade 1 Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf winner Line Of Duty and recent Group 3 winner Jackie Oh. Lorelei Rock has a two-year-old filly by Wootton Bassett named Plutonic, a yearling daughter of Kodiac and foaled a colt by Ardad this year.

Leading National Hunt sires Califet and Soldier Of Fortune are represented in the eight stores entered in the sale, as well as Kingston Hill whose progeny have been popular at the physical store sales this summer.

Trainers from both the Flat and National Hunt sectors are consigning drafts with the likes of Jessica Harrington, Karl Burke, Roger Varian, Ed Dunlop, Brian Meehan and Roger Varian all represented.

Details of each lot as well as consignor information is available in the catalogue, which can be found here www.tattersallsonline.com.

