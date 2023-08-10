'Exceptional quality and value' - check out what the second week of the Tattersalls October Yearling Sale has in store

The catalogues for Books 2, 3 and 4 of the 2023 Tattersalls October Yearling Sale are now online. Book 2 features 819 yearlings and will take place on October 9-11. Book 3 has 649 lots catalogued and will run from October 12-14, with Book 4’s entry of 110 yearlings also selling on October 14.

Racecourse success around the globe has provided strong advertisement for Book 2 of the Tattersalls October Yearling Sale, with 60,000gns purchase Emily Upjohn as well as Australian and Hong Kong stars Dubai Honour and Romantic Warrior all recording victories at the highest level.

Graduates of last year’s sale have also been flying the flag, with Haatem, Big Evs and Elite Status all winning two-year-old Group races over the last fortnight.

The 2023 catalogue features full- or half-brothers and sisters to 212 Group and Listed winners including the Kingman half-brother to Group 1 winner Lady Bowthorpe, the Study Of Man half-brother to four-time Group 1 winner Zaaki and the Sottsass three parts brother to multiple Group 1 winner Laurens.

Sottsass, the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe winner and first-season sire, is also represented by half-brothers to Group 1-winning two-year-olds Dick Whittington and Dubai Mile.

Group 2 July Stakes winner Jasour and Group 3 Prix de Cabourg winner Elite Status are among the leading two-year-olds in Britain this season and both have brothers catalogued, with a Mohaather half-brother to the former and a Havana Grey full-brother to the latter. They will be joined by the Blue Point half-sister to Chesham Stakes winner Snellen.

There are 142 sons and daughters of Group- and Listed-winning mares catalogued, including the Saxon Warrior colt out champion racemare Pride, the Sea The Moon colt out of Classic winner Flotilla, and the Blue Point colt out of dual Group 1 winner Integral.

The sires index makes equally impressive reading with the top three sires currently standing in Europe, Frankel, Siyouni and Kingman represented by four, seven and ten lots respectively.

Tally-Ho Stud’s record-breaking young sire Mehmas leads the way numerically with 39 yearlings catalogued, followed by his studmate Kodiac with 36 and Darley’s Too Darn Hot with 34. The exciting young stallions Blue Point and New Bay follow closely on their heels with 31 lots apiece, while the perennially popular Dark Angel is represented by 30 lots.

There are 15 first-crop sires represented including Classic and Group 1 winners Circus Maximus, Earthlight, Ghaiyyath, Hello Youmzain, Kameko, Mohaather, Persian King, Pinatubo, Sands Of Mali, Sottsass, Without Parole and Wooded.

Book 3 includes morning and evening sessions on Friday, October 13 on the opening day of Newmarket’s Future Champions meeting

The October Yearling Sale concludes with 110 lots catalogued in Book 4, which will take place immediately following the conclusion of Book 3 on Saturday, October 14.

All of the yearlings in Books 3 and 4 are eligible for the £150,000 Tattersalls October Auction Stakes..

Commenting on Books 2, 3 and 4, Tattersalls chairman Edmond Mahony said: "In the last 15 months, Book 2 of the Tattersalls October Yearling Sale has provided the winner of last year’s Derby in Desert Crown as well as multiple Group 1 winners Emily Upjohn and State Of Rest, both purchased for just 60,000 guineas.

“All demonstrate the exceptional quality and value to be found during the second week of the Tattersalls October Yearling Sale, and the catalogue will once again showcase many of the best British- and Irish-bred yearlings as well as cater to all sectors of the market."

Check out the catalogues here.

