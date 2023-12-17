Broome set for new career as a stallion in Turkey

Group 1 winner Broome has been retired to Celikoglu Stud, according to reports in Turkey.

The son of Australia has been racing with credit for six seasons for Aidan O'Brien and a Coolmore ownership syndicate including Masaaki Matsushima. His successes include the Group 1 Grand Prix de Saint Cloud and Group 2 victories in the Mooresbridge Stakes, the Hardwicke at Royal Ascot and this year's Dubai Gold Cup.

Bred by Epona Bloodstock out of the useful Sweepstake, Broome is a brother to multiple Group winner Point Lonsdale and three-parts brother to last season's promising juvenile Diego Velazquez.

Turkish journalist Yaris Dergisi said that a private deal had been made to purchase him by breeder Ali Riza Celikoglu through agency HRP Dis Ticaret As. Broome earned nearly £2.2 million in his career, winning nine races in all. His final start was in last month's Breeders' Cup Turf, and he also raced in Japan, Qatar, Hong Kong and France.

In June, Celikoglu Stud lost the well-travelled Grade 1 winner El Corredor at the age of 26.

