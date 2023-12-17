Smart sprinter Speak In Colours heading to Haras des Fontaines in France

Multiple Group winner Speak In Colours will begin stallion life at Haras des Fontaines in south-western France for a fee of €1,900.

The grey is an Excelebration half-brother to the popular Nassau Stakes winner Lady Bowthorpe and began his career with Marco Botti, winning a Listed race as a two-year-old at Doncaster before switching to Joseph O'Brien. From Ireland he had a busy career in sprints which reached a peak with victory in the Group 2 Greenlands Stakes at the Curragh in 2020 while he was also third in the 2019 Prix de la Foret.

Speak In Colours was sold at Tattersalls in 2021 and continued running for Spanish-based trainer Oscar Anaya

The stud's Thierry Abadie told French publication Jour de Galop: "Being close to Spain, I follow the races that take place over there. I had noticed Speak in Colours and I was interested in him. He is tough, strong and has evolved to an excellent level.

"He's a beautiful grey and is the first product of his dam, who then produced a Group 1 winner as well as a Listed placer. For me, Speak in Colours is horse solid by definition, who is endowed with a very good mind. I can’t wait to see his first products.”

Speak In Colours is being joined at the stud near Pau by the Chehboub family's Master's Spirit, a Listed winner who has been standing around France since 2020.

