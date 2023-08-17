Ballydoyle to debut Blue Point's most expensive yearling at Cork on Friday

Sweetest

Cork, 4.15, Friday, Irish Stallion Farms EBF Maiden

What's the story?

Sweetest, who makes her debut for powerful connections in the shape of Aidan O'Brien, Westerberg, Magnier, Tabor and Smith, is the most expensive yearling from Blue Point's first crop.

The red-hot first-season sire and champion sprinter can count Molecomb and Windsor Castle Stakes winner Big Evs among three black-type winners and five stakes horses - and maybe this filly can add to his brilliant start.

Bred by Rory Mahon’s Mountain View Stud, she sold to MV Magnier for €420,000 at the Goffs Orby Sale.

How is she bred?

The juvenile is the fifth foal out of Badr Al Badoor, a four-time winner for James Fanshawe and an Acclamation half-sister to King's Stand Stakes winner and established sire Profitable, as well as Group 3 Summer Stakes winner Ridge Ranger among five black-type performers.

Sweetest is in turn a half-sister to Dream Ahead's Listed Cathedral Stakes winner Archer's Dream, as well as two further winners in Free Eagle geldings Hickory and Hover. It is a speedy pedigree and connections will be hoping she can add to her family's black-type laurels.

Who does she face?

Sweetest's rivals include Juddmonte's Kingman colt out of American Grade 2 winner Riposte, a close relation to Frankel's dam Kind. Parry will need to show marked improvement on his two starts for Ger Lyons, but he does have a wonderful pedigree, as one would expect carrying the famed pink, green and white silks.

Another rival of note is the consistent She's Quality, second last time out at the Curragh and a decent third to the exciting Ylang Ylang on her debut. The daughter of Acclamation does not lack for consistency from three starts and is also well bred, being out of a winning Exceed And Excel half-sister to stakes winner Make A Challenge. Further back, it is the excellent family of Balanchine and West Wind.

Once-raced Emerald Banner is a Starspangledbanner full-sister to the Cheveley Park Stakes winner Millisle and represents the same connections - trainer Jessica Harrington and owner-breeders Stonethorn Stud Farms - as her Group 1 and Group 3-winning sibling.

The unraced Ten Sovereigns gelding Sovereign City is out of a winning Camelot half-sister to Japanese Graded winner Meiner Eternel and from the family of Prix Morny winner Silca's Sister, while Donnacha O'Brien and the Coolmore partners combine with Gloucester, a twice-raced son of No Nay Never who is a half-brother to Australian Group winner Great House. He is out of Anja, an Indian Ridge half-sister to Prix du Jockey Club hero Anabaa Blue.

Read more

‘You can’t just set fire to money’ - buyers lift the lid on their yearling sales strategy