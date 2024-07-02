Tipperary maiden scorer becomes Zarak's first winner in Australia

The Aga Khan Studs stallion Zarak sired his first Australian winner when Zaphod made an impressive Australian debut at Scone on Tuesday.

Ridden by Jean Van Overmeire for Kris Lees in the contest over an extended mile, the three-year-old gelding, who won and finished third in a pair of starts when trained in Ireland, ran out a comfortable winner over stablemate Pier Pressure.

Zaphod made a winning debut for the John O'Donoghue yard, ridden by Ronan Whelan, by four lengths despite running green at Tipperary over the same trip on heavy ground last October, in the colours of Marcella Burns.

A few weeks later, in the Group 3 Eyrefield Stakes at Leopardstown, also run on heavy ground and likewise a mile and a furlong, he finished third behind Grosvenor Square, doing his best work at the finish.

Racing on Tuesday in the colours of Australian Bloodstock, who are renowned for their European imports, Zaphod is the second winner out of the once-raced Sea The Stars mare Pocket Of Stars, herself a half-sister to Group 1 winner Silver Frost, by Verglas, and Group 2 scorer Spiritjim (Galileo).

Zarak joined dual French champion sire Siyouni in being available for southern hemisphere breeders in 2023, with the latter again being confirmed for covers in 2024.

Zarak, by Dubawi and out of the equally sensational Zarkava, stood the 2024 covering season at Haras de Bonneval at €60,000.

One of the most upwardly mobile sires in Europe, he has three Group 1 winners to his name in Grosser Preis von Baden winner Zagrey, Prix Ganay victor Haya Zark and this year's Poule d'Essai des Poulains hero Metropolitan.

