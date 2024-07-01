Siyouni made available for southern hemisphere covering times

Haras de Bonneval has announced that its top stallion Siyouni will again be made available this year to cover a limited number of mares to southern hemisphere time from his base in France.

A champion sire in his homeland and well known around Europe, recently from the likes of Tahiyra, Paddington and this season's Prix d’Ispahan scorer Mqse De Sevigne, the Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere winner has been attracting attention from his results in Australia.

They are headed by the flying filly Amelia’s Jewel and Group 1 placed Nugget.

Georges Rimaud, manager of the Aga Khan Studs in France, said: "We are pleased to offer Siyouni once again this year to breeders wishing to cover their mares to southern hemisphere time. From just a handful of runners to date in Australia, he has an impressive strike-rate. Many people have remarked how physically well suited Siyouni is to the Australian market, and he stamps his progeny to match. We invite breeders to contact us to discuss terms."

Siyouni is one of the most expensive sires in the world and was covering in France this year for €200,000, up from €150,000 in 2023.

