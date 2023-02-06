Watch: thrills, spills and Mullins mania at the Dublin Racing Festival | The Front Page

Join Tom Kerr, Jonathan Harding, Lewis Porteous and Richard Forristal as they discuss four of last week's biggest news stories.

In this episode, Richard looks back on a fantastic weekend of racing at the Dublin Racing Festival.

Lewis gives us the latest update from the BHA on the ongoing controversy around the change in whip rules.

Wear what you want on a racecourse?! Jonathan lets us know why The Jockey Club has decided to relax the dress code at its tracks.

Tom and Richard discuss the 12-year ban given to Irish trainer Ronan McNally for ‘deceiving the betting public’.

