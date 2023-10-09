The Front Page: what is the truth about affordability checks?

In a special edition of the Front Page, Racing Post editor Tom Kerr is joined by Lee Mottershead and Bill Barber to assess the most controversial claims about the government's affordability checks proposals.

Drawing on a major Racing Post investigation, the panel scrutinise claims that just three per cent of bettors will be affected by checks, that the checks will be 'frictionless', and that damage to racing will be minimal.



The Affordability Files:

'The elephant in the room' - are frictionless affordability checks a flight of fantasy?

How the white paper miscalculated the impact of affordability checks on racing

'By the time our punters get to the third race on the opening day of the Cheltenham Festival, we'll be asking them for their P60s'

